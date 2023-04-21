MARQUETTE, Mich. – Locked in a 8-8 tie in the fourth quarter, Northern Michigan lacrosse picked up the offense and put down the clamps on defense, scoring the final five goals of the contest for a 13-8 victory. The ‘Cats improved to 10-5 on the season, setting a new benchmark for most wins in program history.

Kaitlyn Bridger led the offensive attack with a hat trick while Danielle Key, Kate Mongold, and Maddi Bast each scored twice. Hannah Melander was stellar in net, stopping 9/17 shots sent her way for a .529 SV%.

How it Happened

It was a slow start to the game with only two goals scored by each team in the opening 15 mintes. The first was made by Lauryn Rygiel with an assist by Minnie Bittell. Davenport’s Theadora Kreuger reciprocated with one of her own minutes later. Katelyn Mongold scored her 24th goal of the season with Maddi Bast’s help to regain the lead. One last score was made by Davenport, knotting the score at two to end the first quarter.

The little game of cat and mouse continued through the second quarter with Dayna Carlson striking first through a free-position shot. The Panthers followed up with their own point and added another soon after, jumping up by one at 4-3. Danielle Key rushed across the field and hit back-to-back shots earning the ‘Cats the lead. This was followed by Bittell’s free position shot, earning her 43 goals this season. The Wildcats ended the first half with a 6-4 lead.

After two more points acquired by the Panthers to tie, Taylor Priestley found her 16th goal of the season with the help of Kaitlyn Bridger, which was followed by Madi Bast netting her 31st as NMU went back up by a pair. One more tally was made by DU before the third quarter horn sounded with NMU up a goal at 8-7.

The first goal of the final quarter was made by the Panthers, knotting the score once again. Not too long after, Bridger found her first goal of the game. NMU broke the 8-8 deadlock with five straight tallies to close the contest, with three coming from Kaitlyn Bridger, and one each from Kate Mongold and Dayna Carlson.

NMU Goals

Bridger (3), Key (2), Mongold (2), Carlson (2), Bast (1), Bittell (1), Priestley (1), Rygiel (1).

Up Next

NMU will be back in the Superior Dome for one more game when they close out the regular season against Grand Valley State University on Sunday, April 23 at 12 p.m. The matchup will also be a senior day celebration for the Wildcats.