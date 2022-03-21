FAYETTE, Iowa — The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team controlled the game from start to finish on Sunday (March 20), recording a 24-3 victory over the Upper Iowa Peacocks. The ‘Cats have now won six straight to improve to 8-2 on the season.

Northern tied a program record for goals in a game and also set a new benchmark for largest margin of victory. Thirteen Wildcats scored in the contest.

The Wildcats jumped on the Peacocks early, outscoring Upper Iowa 9-1 in the first quarter. Maddi Bast scored the first pair of goals for the Green and Gold in the first two minutes.

Madeline Bittell added a first quarter hat trick, helping push Northern to the first seven scores of the afternoon. Maddi Bast also recorded a first quarter trifecta. Clara Johnson found the back of the net twice in the opening stanza while Emily Renfrew also netted a tally.

After goals from Natalie McGinnis and Aleya Speas to start the second, Clara Johnson one-upped the goalkeeper again for her third goal of the game. It was her first career hat trick.

Emily Radke scored her first career goal on a free position shot, battling through a collective of defenders and flicking in a score over the shoulder of the netminder. She would add another in the quarter for a pair of first half scores.

Gabby Valadez made it eight Wildcats to score in the first half, as NMU held a commanding 15-2 advantage at the halftime intermission.

Much like the start to the first half, Maddi Bast got the first two in the second half for the Green and Gold.

Dayna Carlson became the ninth Wildcat to score to make it 18-2 early in the second half. She added another while Valadez also found her second score. The ‘Cats led 20-3 after three.

Peyton Smith added her first career goal in the fourth quarter, becoming the tenth player donning the Green and Gold to score in the contest.

Camryn Mayer added another fourth-quarter goal.

Ella Larson and Chloe Everson also scored their first career goals to cap of a 24-3 win for NMU.

NMU Goals

Maddi Bast (5), Madeline Bittell (3), Clara Johnson (3), Dayna Carlson (2), Emily Radke (2), Gabby Valadez (2), Emily Renfrew, Aleya Speas, Natalie McGinnis, Ella Larson, Chloe Everson, Camryn Mayer, Peyton Smith.

Up Next

The Wildcats will enjoy a week off after extensive action away from the Superior Dome. The ‘Cats will be back at play in Marquette against Grand Valley State on April 1st to begin a four-game homestand.

