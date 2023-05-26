MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team has signed two new recruits to National Letters of Intent for the 2023-24 season in Cal Klesmit and Peter Lattos.

The two join Riley Brooks, Cooper LePage, JR Lukenbill, and Brandon Trilli to make up the six newcomers to the squad ahead of next season. The release introducing Brooks, LePage, Lukenbill, and Trilli can be found here.

Coach Majkrzak on the new signees: “In this current climate in college basketball we had a lot of great options to fill our last two spots. These two stood out as excellent players and perfect fits for the culture we have created. Both led their team to the state tournament this season and are winners in every sense of the word. They also fit Northern and Marquette perfectly. We’ve been fortunate to have some really good recruiting classes the last few years and I think this class has a chance to be the best one yet.”

Cal Klesmit – 6’2 G, Neenah High School (Wis.)

Cal Klesmit averaged 18.4 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.7 apg, and 1.6 spg as he helped lead his team to the D1 State Semifinals. He had 45 points in a game at Appleton East on December 2nd and 21 assists in the Sectional Finals vs. Superior on March 11th. He was named WBCA D1 Honorable Mention All-State, AP 4th Team All-State, Prep Hoops 1st Team All-State, Fox 11 News 1st Team All-Area, Post Crescent 1st Team All-Area, Fox Valley Unanimous 1st Team All-Conference, Prep Hoops Honorable Mention All-Tournament Team, and a WBCA All-Star.

Coach Majkrzak on Cal: “Cal comes from a tremendous high school program at Neenah that has produced a ton of really good college players. He’s got a college ready build and is skilled not just as a three level scorer but is a phenomenal passer. What really separates Cal is his competitive desire and high IQ.”

Peter Lattos – 6’8 F, West Salem High School (Wis.)

Peter Lattos averaged 14.7 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.6 spg, and 1.6 bpg as he helped lead his team to a 28-2 record and a trip to the D3 State Championship Game. He was named WBCA D3 All-State, AP 4th Team All-State, 1st Team All-Tribune, Two-Time 1st Team All-Conference, Prep Hoops Honorable Mention All-Tournament Team, and a WBCA All-Star.

Coach Majkrzak on Peter: “Peter is 6’8 but plays and thinks the game like a guard. West Salem has had an incredible run the last couple of years and Peter was in the middle of all of It. He’s all about winning and could take over games in so many different ways with scoring, rebounding, defense, and passing.”