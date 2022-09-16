MARQUETTE, Mich. – A pair of second-half goals minutes apart propelled the Wildcats women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Ferris State on Friday. NMU is now 6-0-1 on the season while holding a perfect 3-0 GLIAC mark.

Justina L’Espernace scored as the fans were still settling into their seats, as just a minute into play Brenna Musser sent a crosser and L’Esperance out ran the defense to the ball for an early goal.

Ferris would tie it up before the half and the scoreboard read 1-1 at intermission.

Maria Storm recorded the game-winning score for NMU in the 59th minute on an assist from Brooke Pietila.

“We went into the second half knowing that we needed to score the next goal if we wanted to come out on top,” Storm said after the match. “Everyone knew it was going to be a battle, but everyone came to play and it was a great team win.”

Brooke Pietila would then score herself just a few minutes after Storm to give NMU a two-goal cushion. That 3-1 score would hold until the final horn.

“We came out ready and focused on what we needed to do,” Pietila added. “Now we have to look ahead to Sunday to continue our winning streak.”

First Half

The Wildcats came out with immediate pressure, as Brenna Musser sent a crosser and Justina L’Esperance ran past the defender to meet the pass and bury her 6th goal of the season for a 1-0 NMU lead only a minute into play.

The Bulldogs tied it up in the 8th minute when Katie Nestico placed a kick between the outstretched goalkeeper and the crossbar to even the digits on the scoreboard.

Shenae Kreps came out of the net to stop a potential opportunity in the 32nd minute as the game stayed knotted at one apiece.

The game remained tied at one as the halftime horn sounded. Northern earned more opportunities, doubling up the Bulldogs in total shots 6-3 with a 5-2 edge in shots on target. NMU had six corners to three for Ferris State.

Second Half

The Green and Gold had a couple of quality chances early in the half, as Brooke Pietila fired one on the net on a free kick that was saved. NMU followed it with two corner kicks but could not capitalize.

Maria Storm gave NMU a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute, as she snuck one through the legs of the goalkeeper. Brooke Pietila picked up the assist.

The Wildcats did not let up, as Stephanie Trujillo placed a perfect pass to teammate Brooke Pietila and she headed it into the top corner for a 3-1 lead just a few minutes after grabbing the lead.

The ‘Cats held on for a big 3-1 victory.

A Look at the Stats

Justina L’Esperance scored just a minute into action for her sixth of the season. She leads the GLIAC in goals.

Maria Storm scored her first goal of the year early in the second half.

Brooke Pietila scored for the fifth time. She also added an assist.

NMU led in shots 14-7, shots on goal 10-4, and corner kicks 8-5.

Up Next

The Wildcats will be back in action on Sunday, September 18 as they host Saginaw Valley State at 1 p.m. from the NMU Soccer Field.