Key Largo, Fla. – Both of NMU’s swim and dive teams started the new year out hot with a dominating performance in the 2021-22 Orange Bowl Swim Classic on Monday, Jan. 3.

Northern found themselves with a complete invite sweep, grabbing first in all 24 events.

Team Effort

The women’s 200-m medley relay started the invitational on a high note, Zoe DeKievit , Camilla Carbone , Michaela Nelson , and Becca Burrows reached a time of 2:00.06 to grab 18 points.

Thibault Auger , Roberto Camera , Ryan Lund , and Ezra Billings followed up the women’s relay with a time of 1:45.14 in the men’s 200-m medley relay to keep the momentum going.

Northern continued to outperform the competition as a combined effort from Japer Bunker, Michaela Nelson , Becca Burrows , and Pilar Perello-Ferrar in the women’s 200-m freestyle relay propelled them to first with an 11-second lead on the next team.

NMU closed out the day with a commanding win from a combined group of Ezra Billings , Ivan Amillo-Escobedo, Ryan Lund , and Roberto Camera in the men’s 200-m freestyle relay.

Finding the Podium

Freshman Donna Hannig found herself above the rest, finding first in commanding fashion with a time of 59.88 in the women’s 100-m freestyle.

Sophomore Freddie Deweese reached first in two separate events, touching for a time of 30.79 in the men’s 50-m breaststroke and finding a time of 1:08.03 in the men’s 100-m breaststroke.

Junior Maria Arakelian grabbed nine points for the ‘Cats with a win in the women’s 400-m freestyle, reaching for a time of 4:46.23.

Freshman Patrick Andrews propelled himself to a first-place finish with a time of 4:21.02 in the men’s 400-m freestyle.

Billings Duo

Continuing to find herself above the rest was freshman standout Heidi Billings , grabbing two commanding wins in the women’s 50-m butterfly (29.85), and in the women’s 200-m IM (2:25.74).

Freshman Ezra Billings found himself atop the podium in all three events he swam in, grabbing a solo win in the men’s 50-m freestyle (23.51), and part of two team victories in the men’s 200-m freestyle relay (1:37.33) and the men’s 200-m medley relay (1:45.14).

Team Scores

The women’s team finished in commanding fashion, grabbing first with 273 points to the next nearest score of 97.

Northern men’s team followed suit as they finished with a score of 263, with the next program grabbing only 58.

NMU finished with a combined score of 536, beating Valparaiso University (155), Colby-Sawyer College (63), and The College of the Florida Keys (31).

Up Next

The Wildcats return back to the 906 as they are set to host the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 3 p.m.

