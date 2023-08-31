MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Volleyball team started off its season as they hosted the University of Minnesota Crookston for the UP Open, consisting of eight teams from across the Midwest. The Wildcats defeated the Golden eagles 3-1 on opening night in the Vandament.

FIRST SET

The Wildcats and the Golden Eagles started out the match going point-for-point capitalizing on each other’s faults. The ‘Cats began widening the gap as Jaqueline Smith pounded one into the Crookston court, 6-4.

Northern danced around the court, making the most out of every return they were given. Freshman Remi Madison sent a steller kill into Crookston territory, carrying the Wildcats lead even further. The ‘Cats controlled the net, extending their lead to 17-12.

As the Wildcats continued to dominate, the Golden Eagles called for a timeout, giving the ‘Cats an extra minute to plan their closing attack. With just six points needed to win the set, Lauren Van Remortel sent a low gliding serve to the Golden Eagles which they were unable to recover, score 20-15 ‘Cats. The Van Remortel and Smith combo continued to show their superb skill in their 4th season together, as Smith kept sending unreturnable kills.

The ‘Cats closed out the set with 12 of the last 15 points and earning a 25-15 first set one capped off with a heavy spike from Rayne Thompson.

SECOND SET

The Golden Eagles knew they had to come out swinging if they wanted a chance at beating the ‘Cats. Crookston took a few of the early points, taking advantage of the back row. The Golden Eagles led 8-5 early in the set.

After a brief timeout by the Wildcats, they started to feel their grove again, slamming down some big hits. Caylie Barlage was running around all four corners of the court, never giving up on retrieving the ball. The ‘Cats closed the gap to 13-10 as Jacqueline Smith sent a sneaky tip over the net that no one saw coming.

Olivia Webber and Remi Madison had some serious hops as they blocked a massive hit from Crookston, closing the score differential even more, 15-14 Crookston.

The Golden Eagles would not let the ‘Cats catch a break, extending their lead to 22-19. Fans were on the edge of their seats in the final moments of the set. But there was no stopping the Wildcats as they tied the set up 24-24, needing to win by two.

However, Crookston was able to pull out the win 27-25.

THIRD SET

Although the Golden Eagles were able to produce some big points early on in the set, Meghan Meyer sent a smooth glider over the net, switching momentum back to NMU. Crookston held a small lead 7-5.

Northern needed a few big power moves in hopes to regain a lead. Veterans Meghan Meyer and Ania Hyatt were passed the torch with the purpose of defending and destroying. Meyer smashed down a big hit and the crowd went wild, pulling within five, 16-11 Crookston.

Julia Bouma got her shot on the serving line, sending the ball just high enough to get over the net and catch her opponents by surprise. As the energy continued in favor of the ‘Cats, Jacqueline Smith showed off her soccer skills by keeping the ball in the air with her foot, the crowd was on electric. NMU gained their first lead of the set 18-17.

The ‘Cats held their lead all the way to match point, 24-23 until Remi Madison tipped one over the net that the Golden Eagles could not return. NMU won set three 25-23.

FOURTH SET

The Wildcats showed up and showed out in the first few rallies of the set. Remi Madison sent a beautiful kill right down the line, giving Crookston no time to recover.

NMU plowed through the gaps in the Crookston court, finding every opening to send the ball. The ‘Cats led 9-6. There is no doubt that the Wildcats communicate like no other, ultimately leading to many hits by the front row. Jaqueline Smith flew through the air, laying down Caylie Barlage and Lauren Van Remortels expert level passes.

As Crookston attempted to rally back, but Northern showed no mercy as they took a nine point lead, 19-10.

Freshman Liesl Haugen got her taste of the back row as she defended with excellence. While Jacqueline Smith did what she does best and stunned her opponents. NMU hit match point, still holding the nine point lead.

Olivia Webber finished off the Golden Eagles with a solid spike down the line. ‘Cats win the set 25-17.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Jaqueline Smith came out swinging with a total of 20 kills.

Caylie Barlage dug down and deep scooping up 19 digs.

Lauren Van Remortel made herself known on many plays as she assisted on 29 kills.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats return tomorrow, Friday Sept 1st for two games at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. There’s no better way to spend the end of the summer season than at the volleyball court. Northern starts the morning with a big match against Hillside College as they look for redemption following last season’s Midwest Region Crossover Tournament defeat. In the evening, the ‘Cats set off against Concordia University St. Paul. Bring your Wildcat pride down to the Vandament Arena tomorrow!