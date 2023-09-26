HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Northern Michigan volleyball team did not look like ones who had dropped 10 of their last 11 contests coming into Tuesday’s match with the Michigan Tech Huskies, as the Wildcats traveled to Houghton into a hostile gym and swept MTU 27-25, 26-24, and 25-19.

The Wildcats were able to overcome recent history as the win marks the first for the Green and Gold at Michigan Tech since the 2017 season, as they’ve dropped the previous five played inside the MTU Gym.

With the Win, the Wildcats sit at 3-10 on the season and 2-3 in the GLIAC. The Huskies also sit at 2-3 within the conference, with an overall mark of 4-9.

Early on, it wasn’t pretty for Northern, facing a 11-4 deficit in the opening set. It was a series of miscommunication and errors early on, with multiple attacks, reception, and set errors assisting the Huskies to the lead.

Unfazed by what the scoreboard read trailing 15-9, NMU went on the biggest run of the set to even the first set score at 15’s. Each team was able to get a small edge of two points with the set winding down, but the rivalry showed with the opponent quickly erasing any deficit. Working with set point up 26-25, NMU managed to put the set away 27-25.

The Wildcats commanded the large majority of set two, doubling up the Huskies with a 22-11 score. Looking like it would be a walkaway set win, the Huskies stormed back, scoring 13 of the next 15 points to even the score at 24 each. For the second straight set, extra points were needed to determine a victor and luckily for the Green and Gold, they weathered the MTU storm, scoring the final two points to win the set 26-24.

The final set played a much more traditional role of back-and-forth action. The first multi-point lead came with NMU up 8-6 and the first three-point lead also went in favor of the Wildcats, 13-10. Up 18-14 late, the Huskies showed a brief view of a comeback again pulling the deficit to one, but NMU scored six of the final seven points to win 25-19, the final touch on a sweep in Houghton.

Meghan Meyer and Jacqueline Smith each recorded 11 kills to lead the way for the Wildcats, with Meyer hitting an impressive .429. Lauren Van Remortel showed out setting up her teammates, recording 34 assists throughout three sets.

As a team, Northern hit .167 to Michigan Tech’s .144.

Up Next

The Wildcats will be home in Vandament Arena this weekend, as they’ll host Ferris State on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Lake Superior State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.