MARQUETTE, Mich. – NMU Volleyball announces their schedule for the 2022 season. The team will play 10 matches at home. They will hit the road where they will play 11 matches. For the 2021 season, the team was 12-15 overall and 7-8 in the GLIAC.

The ‘Cats will open up their season at home competing in the Green and Gold Invite on August 25-27, 2022.

The team will then hop in the bus and travel to the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational hosted by Kentucky Wesleyan. They will compete September 2-3, 2022.

The Wildcats see the Vandament, once again, where they will enter GLIAC Play and host five matches. Friday, September 9th, the team will host Grand Valley State. When the Lakers made the trip last season, they won 3-0. Saturday, September 10th’s match is against Davenport. The Wildcats are 2-1 in the past three matches against the Panthers.

Friday, September 16th, Lake Superior State will travel to campus. The Wildcats are 3-1 in the last four matches against LSSU. The Ferris State Bulldogs will make the journey to Marquette on Saturday, September 17th. The Bulldogs are the reigning GLIAC Champions. The Wildcats are 1-1 last season with the team.

Michigan Tech will wrap up the five-home match stretch for the Wildcats. The match is set to be played on Tuesday, September 20. The ‘Cats are 2-2 in the last four matches with the Huskies.

Friday, September 23, the ‘Cats will Travel to UW-Parkside. The team is 7-4 overall with the Rangers. The team will then journey to Purdue Northwest on September 24th. Northern has won every match against the Pride (4-0).

The Wildcats will cross the Mackinac to Ferris State on September 30th to compete against the Bulldogs. The team will then make the trip on October 1st to visit LSSU in another contest.

The ‘Cats compete at Vandament and host Wayne State on October 7th. Northern has remained victorious and is 8-6 with the Warriors. Saginaw Valley State University will be making the journey to Marquette on October 8th. The ‘Cats have won 3 out of the past four matches against the Cardinals.

The team will then head to the Midwest Crossover on October 14-15. The opponents will be announced during the season. Last season, the Wildcats won two out of three matches.

After the Crossover, the women will have a five-match away streak; They will visit Davenport on October 21st, Grand Valley on the 22nd, Michigan Tech on the 25th, Saginaw Valley on the 28th, and Wayne State on the 29th.

The Wildcats will play at home for the final contests of the regular season. They will take on Purdue Northwest Friday, November 4th. Senior Day will be held Saturday, November 5th. The team will host the Parkside Rangers.

