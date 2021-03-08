NMU Volleyball Sweeps Series with Rangers in 3-1 Match

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University volleyball continues their hot-streak with their fifth-straight win of the season coming over Parkside 3-1 in a Saturday afternoon Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) match

The Rangers got out to an early lead in the first set and never surrendered it. With the score at 22-18, the Wildcats did make a small run. After a Parkside service error and bad set, an Evynn Layshock kill brought NMU within one. The momentum was not enough as the Wildcats fell in the first set for just the second time this season, 21-25.

The second set told a completely different story than the first, with NMU poised as the comeback ‘Cats. Down 17-13, the Wildcats did not allow Parkside to score again. The 12-0 run was kicked off by a Rangers’ service error followed by a Layshock kill and two Madeline Crowley service aces. Lizzy Stark and Ania Hyatt contributed two kills before another Crowley service ace.

The rest of the set consisted of Layshock registering yet another kill, Crowley earning yet another service ace, one more kill each for Stark and Hyatt, and a Lauren Van Remortel block in the 25-17 set victory.

Both teams traded scoring runs to open the third set. NMU took a 7-2 lead before Parkside came roaring back to a 10-7 advantage. The Wildcats took the lead for good when, after being tied 15-15, a bad set for the Rangers and two Lauren Caprini services aces put the home team on top. NMU went on to win the set 25-18.

The fourth set domination for the Wildcats carried over from yesterday. Parkside kept it close until five-straight points from NMU put the Wildcats up 14-7. The Rangers did attempt a comeback with six straight points, but in the end, a Meghan Meyer kill sealed the 25-19 set and match win.

Meyer registered a team-high 12 kills for NMU and hit at a noteworthy clip with a .524 hitting percentage. Hyatt and Stark also had double-digit kills for the Wildcats with 11 and 10, respectively.

Alli Yacko led the team in digs yet again with 22.

Crowley was on fire for NMU when it came time to serve. She had five service aces to her name.

The Wildcats return to the court Friday, March 12 when they host GLIAC opponent Northwood. Match one of the two-match weekend series is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

