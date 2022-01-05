VIA NMU ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE:

MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University Department of Athletics has announced the cancellation of the Women’s Basketball contest against Purdue Northwest on Thursday (Jan. 6) due to health and safety precautions. The Purdue Northwest women’s game at Michigan Tech on Saturday has also been canceled.

The men’s game against Purdue Northwest on Thursday (Jan. 6) will be moved up to 5:30 p.m.

The Northern women will be back on the court on Saturday, January 8 to take on Parkside University at 11 a.m. at the Berry Events Center.

