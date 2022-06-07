STILLWATER, Okla. – Benji Peak of the Northern Michigan University Greco-Roman Wrestling Program earned a spot on the roster for USA Wrestling’s Senior World Team this weekend at the Final X Tournament held at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Peak clinched his Final X Tournament berth with his first-place performance at the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament May 22.

Peak faced returning World Team member Patrick Smith of the Minnesota Storm in his best-of-three series. The pair also met in the 2021 World Team Trials, with Smith taking the win two matches to zero. The Final X Tournament was Peak’s opportunity to come out on top. After falling in the first bout 3-5, Peak bounced back with two straight wins. In bout two, Peak edged Smith, 3-2, following up his performance with a 6-2 win in bout three.

Half of the 2022 U.S. Senior World Team was set, as 15 athletes punched their ticket to Belgrade, Serbia, for the 2022 Senior World Championships. The second Final X event will take place June 8 in New York City’s Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden where NMU’s Alston Nutter will take on 2021 Olympian and NMU alumnus Alejandro Sancho of the US Army World Class Athlete Program.