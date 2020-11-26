No. 13 Michigan State opens with 83-67 win over E. Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored a career-high 20 points to lead No. 13 Michigan State in an 83-67 win over Eastern Michigan at the fan-free Breslin Center. The Spartans closed the first half with a 26-8 run after trailing the Eagles by two points midway through the first half in their season-opening game. Eastern Michigan had just eight players on the bench, and put just two reserves in the game. School spokesman Greg Steiner would only say some student-athletes were unavailable for the game. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo coached after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.