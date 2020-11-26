No. 13 Michigan State opens with 83-67 win over E. Michigan

NCAA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michigan State’s Aaron Henry goes up for a layup against Eastern Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored a career-high 20 points to lead No. 13 Michigan State in an 83-67 win over Eastern Michigan at the fan-free Breslin Center. The Spartans closed the first half with a 26-8 run after trailing the Eagles by two points midway through the first half in their season-opening game. Eastern Michigan had just eight players on the bench, and put just two reserves in the game. School spokesman Greg Steiner would only say some student-athletes were unavailable for the game. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo coached after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories