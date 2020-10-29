No. 13 Michigan tries for 3rd straight win over Michigan St

(AP) – Michigan can win three in a row in its series with Michigan State for the first time since a run of six straight victories from 2002-07. The Spartans will try to bounce back from a seven-turnover mess in a season-opening loss to Rutgers last weekend. Mel Tucker will try to become just the second Michigan State coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans. Nick Saban did it in 1995. Michigan won last season’s meeting 44-10, its most lopsided victory in the series since 2002. The team with more yards rushing has won 45 of the past 50 games in the series.
