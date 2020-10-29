No. 13 Michigan tries for 3rd straight win over Michigan St

MADISON, Wis. (NewsNation Now) — The pandemic hit Big Ten football just two weeks into its season Wednesday as No. 9 Wisconsin canceled its game at Nebraska and paused team activities for at least a week after a dozen people in the program — including coach Paul Chryst — tested positive for COVID-19.

University of Wisconsin Athletic director Barry Alvarez and Chancellor Rebecca Blank made the decision in consultation with Big Ten officials. Alvarez said the team had only one positive test two days before Friday's season-opening over Illinois and 12 positive tests afterward.