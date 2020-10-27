No. 13 Michigan’s offense was ready for season opener

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Even as Michigan closed the 2019 season with dispiriting losses to Ohio State and Alabama, there were some encouraging signs for the Wolverines on offense. Now Michigan has more evidence that coordinator Josh Gattis is making progress. The Wolverines began this pandemic-delayed 2020 season with a 49-24 rout of Minnesota on Saturday night. Quarterback Joe Milton was solid after taking over as the starter, and he was aided by a running game that produced 256 yards. The Wolverines moved up five spots to No. 13 in the AP poll after winning easily in perhaps the most anticipated game of the Big Ten’s opening week.

