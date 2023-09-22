BIG RAPIDS, Mich. – The no. 13 Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team traveled to Big Rapids to face off against the Ferris State Bulldogs to open its first GLIAC road trip of the season, defeating the Bulldogs 2-1.

The Wildcats dominated from the opening kick off, highlighted by 25 shot attempts to the Bulldogs seven. Stephanie Trujillo was the leader on the stat sheet for the Wildcats, recording a goal and an assist. Maria Storm scored the game winner in the 82nd minute to secure the win for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats now improve to 6-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the GLIAC, and the Bulldogs fall to 2-3-2 overall and 0-2-1 in the GLIAC.

Maria Storm had this to say after she recorded her second game-winning goal of the season, moving her into T5 all-time in game winning goals:

“Everyone came to play today and was working hard from the second the game started to the final whistle. It was a great team win on the road.”

Cat Nips

Stephanie Trujillo recorded her third goal and third assist on the season, giving her nine points through seven games. Stephanie now has points in the last two games (1g, 2a)

Maria Storm recorded the game winner for the Wildcats in the final 10 minutes of the match, scoring her second of the season and second in as many games

Jillian Thompson made two saves on three shots faced

Aside from the keeper, Isabelle Brusilow, Gwen Kiilunen, Maria Storm, and Brooke Pietila played the full ninety minutes

As a team, the Wildcats outshot the Bulldogs 25-7, with 11 shots on target to the Bulldogs three

The ‘Cats were awarded nine corner kicks to the Bulldogs zero

The Bulldogs were charged with 10 fouls to the Wildcats six

How It Happened

1st Half

Madison Bilbia had an opening chance in the fourth minute to open the scoring, as she fired a ball just over the cross bar from outside the box.

The Wildcats were awarded with a corner kick in the 14th minute, and made no mistake to convert on its dead ball opportunity. Stephanie Trujillo lined up a corner kick in the bottom left corner and delivered a curving ball into the box. The ball bounced around in the goal area before it found the back of the net, giving the ‘Cats an early 1-0 lead.

Jillian Thompson was tested for the first time late in the half, as she made a fully outstretched diving save to her right post, keeping the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.

2nd Half

The ‘Cats opened the half with an excellent chance off a steal. Hannah Kastamo received a ball just outside the goal area and sent it barely wide of the left post. Minutes later, Isabelle Brusilow corralled a ball from a corner kick and sent another opportunity over the crossbar.

The Bulldogs sent a clear from its own half that sailed over the heads of everyone and behind the Wildcat line. Maryn Rettenmund made her run to outpace the Wildcat defender and beat an aggressive Jillian Thompson, who came way out of her net in an effort to cut down the angle, and the score was tied.

Minutes later, Molly Pistorius had a chance to respond after she won a ball from a Bulldog defender and raced in on goal. She did a good job to elevate the shot from in tight, but the keeper’s outsretched glove met the ball.

The Wildcats kept amping up the pressure, forcing the Bulldogs to foul a Wildcat attacker from mere inches outside the penalty box. Brooke Pietila lined up to take the free kick, but both shots she fired were blocked by the line. She would get another attempt from further out, putting an excellent boot on the ball, but it nicked the crossbar and went high.

The Wildcats dominance continued, as a odd-man rush was generated with Molly Pistorius and Hannah Kastamo on a two-on-one. Molly fed Hannah in the box who had a clear look at goal, but nicked the left post and the game remained tied.

The Wildcats were finally able to break through from another Stephanie Trujillo corner kick. Stephanie played a great ball into the box, and Maria Storm went up and got it to redirect the ball into net and give the ‘Cats a well-deserved 2-1 lead in the 82nd minute.

The Wildcats would hold onto the lead, securing a 2-1 win to move to 6-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 in the GLIAC

Up Next

The Wildcats travel to University Center to square off against Saginaw Valley on Sunday, September 24. Kick-off against the Cardinals is set for 12 p.m. Eastern