No. 21 Minnesota beats bad-shooting No. 17 Mich. St. 81-56

DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) goes to the basket against Michigan State's Gabe Brown (44) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks to lead a stifling effort by No. 21 Minnesota on defense to beat No. 17 Michigan State 81-56. Marcus Carr scored 19 points and dished out five assists for the Gophers, who held the sputtering Spartans to 25.7% shooting while outrebounding them 52-36. Minnesota improved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play. Aaron Henry came off the bench for Michigan State and had 11 points and three assists. The Spartans fell to 6-3 overall and are 0-3 in Big Ten play for the first time in 19 years.

