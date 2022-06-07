ESCANABA, MI – The Bay College Baseball Team has announced their first-ever Summer Skills Camp to be held on June 28 and 29.

In prior years Norse Baseball has hosted an indoor spring clinic, but this will be the first time in program history the team will hold a summer outdoor camp. The two-day event will host boys and girls interested in baseball skills who will be entering grades four and up. Participants will be introduced to drills that are used by Norse Baseball.

The sessions will start at noon each day and run for approximately two hours. The fee for each participant is $50 and includes a t-shirt. Any questions can be submitted to Head Coach Mike Pankow at mike.pankow@baycollege.edu.

The registration form can be found on the Bay Norse website, www.baynorse.com, on the baseball page. Completed forms can be mailed to campus or submitted via email.

