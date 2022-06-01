ESCANABA, MI – The Bay College Volleyball Team has announced they will hold the first ever tryout date. The event will take place on June 24 in the Bay College Gymnasium from 5-7 PM.

The tryouts are open to students or potential students that will be enrolled full-time for the 2022 Fall Semester at Bay College. Students must have NJCAA eligibility, must have completed a waiver form available on the Bay Norse website, and must have a physical completed from a qualified health care provider within 13 months prior to the tryout date.

Interested parties are encouraged to fill out a recruiting form from the Bay Athletics website and to contact Head Coach Dan Porath at dan.porath@baycollege.edu. Any questions can be directed to Coach Porath as well.

Norse Volleyball is scheduled to conduct its first ever season at Bay College in the fall of 2022. Volleyball joins Bay’s six other sports, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, and softball as Division 2 members of the NJCAA. For the latest news, scores, and schedules on all of Norse Athletics, follow www.baynorse.com.