Northern Michigan to play Michigan Tech this Saturday & Monday

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan Hockey team had their series against Alabama-Huntsville this weekend postponed due to a Covid-19 issue within the Chargers program.

But after some quick rescheduling, the Wildcats will hit the ice after all. The Wildcats will be playing rival Michigan Tech on Saturday night (1/23) and again on Monday (1/25). Both universities confirmed the home and home series this afternoon.

MTU will host game one at 4:07 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, the Wildcats return home to the Berry Events Center and will host to close out the home-and-home series at 5:07 p.m. on Monday, January 25.

Michigan Tech was suppose to take on Lake Superior State this weekend (Jan 22/23) but according to the WCHA that series has been postponed due to a Covid-19 issue withing the Lakers Program.

Latest Posts