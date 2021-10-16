Notre Dame defeats Michigan Tech in overtime Friday

HOUGHTON, Mich. – No. 16 Michigan Tech fell 2-1 in overtime to No. 17 Notre Dame in the home-opener for the Huskies at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Ryland Mosley tied the game for the Huskies in the final minute, but the Fighting Irish found the back of the net with 5.3 seconds left in overtime.

“That’s a loss that hurts, and we’re all feeling it in the locker room,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We didn’t play very well in the first half of the game but things got better as the game went on.

“We made a bad turnover on the game-winner, but you have to give credit to Notre Dame. They played hard to win and deserved to win. It’s something we have to learn from.”

The Huskies tied it up with 54.6 seconds left in regulation causing the 3,899 fans to finally erupt. A shot by Colin Swoyer deflected off of Brian Halonen and sat on the goal line behind goaltender Ryan Bischel. Ryland Mosley was there to tap it across for his first of the season and the second of his career.

“I didn’t know where the puck was,” Mosley said. “I saw it on the goal line and just pitchforked it into the net.”

Notre Dame (2-0) was also whistled for a penalty on the play but killed the rest of it off in regulation and then early in the overtime.

Swoyer hit the pipe in overtime before the Fighting Irish went in on a two-on-one, and Blake Pietila made three ridiculous saves to keep the game going.

The chances weren’t done for the Fighting Irish as they finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play for the game-winner with 5.3 seconds left. Cam Burke scored from Max Ellis and Spencer Stastney to hand Tech its first loss of the season.

“Bounces weren’t going our way in overtime,” added Mosley. “We had one breakdown and they buried on it. It’s unfortunate, but we’ll learn from it and grow from it.”

Notre Dame opened scoring 10:43 into the second period when a shot by Ryder Rolston bounced up over Pietila and Burke put it into the net.

The Fighting Irish led in shots 30-27. Pietila stopped 28 shots and Bischel made 26 saves.

Tech was 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 0-for-6 on the power play.

The Huskies host the USA Hockey National Team Development Program on Saturday at 6:07 p.m. for an exhibition game. Northern Michigan defeated USNTDP 5-3 Friday in Marquette.

