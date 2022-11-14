MARQUETTE, Mich. – Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley.

Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) of the decision.

Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with a 33-11 victory at Lake Erie College to put the team’s record at 4-7 overall and 1-5 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

Nystrom posted a 13-40 (5-33 GLIAC) won-loss mark for his five NMU campaigns. The 2020 season was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His 2021 squad had the best overall record during his tenure at 4-7 (.364).

“I want to thank Northern Michigan University for giving me my first head coaching position,” said Nystrom. “It was an honor to lead this program. While I and the other Wildcat coaches wish there had been more wins than losses, there have been a lot of accomplishments during our time here that we can take pride in. I wish the current and incoming players and coaches, as well as the University overall, great success in the future.”

Under Nystrom, 30 players earned all-GLIAC recognition 38 times, and Jake Mayon was twice named the GLIAC Offensive Back of the Year (2017 and 2018) and a 2018 Don Hansen All-Super Region 3 First Team pick. (NOTE: The 2022 GLIAC honorees have not yet been named.)

“On behalf of Northern Michigan University, I thank Kyle for his dedication to Wildcat football and the work he put into the program. I know this was a difficult decision. We wish Kyle and his family the very best in all of their future football and personal endeavors,” said Comley.

Comley said a national search for Nystrom’s replacement will begin soon at which time the position will be posted on the NMU Career site (workatnmu.nmu.edu) with review of applications commencing in December.

Comley added that he will begin to work on a search advisory committee. He said that current and incoming players, football alumni and Wildcat football fans would have ample opportunity to meet and give input on the finalists during the interviewing period.

“While we won’t rush the hiring process, we will be intent on selecting a new coach in an expedient manner, knowing that our current and incoming players need that information in order to make decisions about their own football futures,” Comley said. “Ideally, we hope we can have the new coach in place prior to National Letter of Intent Signing Day in February.”