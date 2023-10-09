HOUGHTON, Mich. – Lindy Oujiri and Tess Hayes of the Michigan Tech volleyball team were named GLIAC Players of the Week the league announced on Monday (Oct. 9). Oujiri was named the GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week and Hayes was honored as the GLIAC Setter of the Week.

Lindy Oujiri led Michigan Tech to its first weekend sweep of the season with wins over Purdue Northwest and Parkside at the SDC Gym. The senior captain averaged 4.29 kills per set while hitting .306 and totaling three blocks. She tallied 13 kills in the sweep over the Pride Friday and 17 kills in the 3-1 victory over the Rangers Saturday. Oujiri ranks second in the GLIAC in total kills (214), is fourth in kills per set (3.45), and fifth in points per set (3.7).

Tess Hayes set the offense in the weekend sweep. She tallied 85 assists, averaging 12.14 per set. The freshman added 20 digs, three blocks, and a pair of kills on the weekend. The Tech offense tallied 98 kills (14 k/s) and hit .275 in the pair of matches. Hayes notched 31 assists and eight digs Friday in the sweep of the Pride and a season-best 54 assists with 12 digs against the Rangers on Saturday. She ranks fourth in the GLIAC in assists per set (9.24) and 16th in digs per set (2.74).

Tech is 7-10 overall and 5-4 in the GLIAC and hits the road for the next three and a half weeks, beginning with the Midwest Regional Crossover in Hammond, Indiana this weekend. The Huskies are the No. 3 seed from the GLIAC and open against Hillsdale at 3 p.m. Eastern on Friday. The day wraps up at 8 p.m. versus Maryville. Saturday’s opponent will depend on Friday’s results.