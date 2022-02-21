GLIAC – For the second time this season and fifth time in his career, Michigan Tech senior guard/forward Owen White (Rhinelander, Wisconsin) has been named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday (Feb. 21).

White totaled 39 points and 12 rebounds in two games last week to help the Huskies to nine straight victories. He also added three assists, three steals, and two blocks. White shot 10-for-19 from the floor and 5-for-8 from beyond the arc. He was perfect at the free-throw line (6-6) and averaged 31.5 minutes.

White lead the Huskies with 23 points and shot an efficient 8-for-13 against Wayne State on Saturday. He has eight games of 20 or more points and ranks tied for fourth in the GLIAC in points per game (17.3). White has collected three double-doubles and is second on the team in rebounds (5.3 rpg).

Michigan Tech men’s basketball is 19-5 overall (15-3 GLIAC) with two games remaining in the regular season. The Huskies play next at No. 20 Ferris State Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

