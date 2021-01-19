Owen White named GLIAC North player of the week

GLIAC – The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced weekly awards following the second week of the Men’s Basketball season. Michigan Tech Junior Guard Owen White claimed GLIAC Men’s Basketball North Division Player of the Week honors for the first time in his career.

White scored 26 points to lead the Huskies to a 62-49 victory over Northwood Friday afternoon in Midland, Michigan. It was the first game of the season for White, who shot 10 of 16 from the field and added six rebounds (three offensive) and four assists. White played a team high 36 minutes.

The following day, White impressed again with 23 points for 49 points on the weekend. The Huskies narrowly defeated Northwood 68-63 and White achieved a double-double with 11 rebounds and six assists, all team highs.

“Owen has really stepped up his game and worked really hard on both his 3-point shooting and his inside game,” commented MTU head coach Kevin Luke. “I’m really happy for him because he deserves some recognition. I know his goals aren’t about individual accolades, but when they come as a result of doing things the right way and making an impact for our team, it’s really nice.”

White was named to the GLIAC All-Defensive Team as well as the GLIAC All-Tournament Team last season and was selected pre-season all-conference for the North Division. A native of Rhinelander, Wisconsin, White had 17 starts as a true freshman and appeared in 27 games. Through two games this season, he is shooting 60.7-percent from the field and 50-percent from 3-point range.

