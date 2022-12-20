OWENSBORO, Ky. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball fell 85-65 to Kentucky Wesleyan College Monday night at Owensboro Sportscenter. The Panthers (6-5) out-rebounded the Huskies 47-32 and had six players in double figures as MTU trailed since the 13-minute mark of the first half.

Michigan Tech fell to 4-9 overall as the team continued its road struggles (0-6).

“We weren’t very good today,” said head coach Josh Buettner. “Our level of physicality and competitiveness wasn’t good enough for Michigan Tech basketball standards. We have a great group of guys and we will come back after the break and get to work. We will be better.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Michigan Tech briefly seized the lead 11-10 but the Panthers controlled most of the first half for a 47-28 edge into the locker room. Kentucky Wesleyan held a stark advantage in rebounds 24-9, including nine on the offensive glass.

Adam Hobson led MTU with 10 points and Marcus Tomashek downed a 3-pointer just ahead of the horn on a pass from Josh Terrian. The Panthers shot 52 percent, including 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.

The Panthers extended the margin to 30 in the second half with 44 total points in the paint as KWC continued to shoot better than 50 percent as a team. Brad Simonsen heated up from long range to cut the deficit back to 20 and marked a team-high 20 points after shooting 7-for-13, 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Hobson and Dan Gherezgher also made it to double figures with 12 points and 11 points respectively. Tomashek finished with six points and four assists.

Michigan Tech made it to the free throw line just twice and committed 12 turnovers, compared to nine by Kentucky Wesleyan.

Borja Fernandez led the Panthers with 17 points. Markel Aune and JoMel Boyd each scored 13. Edward Jones Jr. helped the Panthers with 10 points and nine rebounds.

UP NEXT

Michigan Tech plays again on January 5 at Saginaw Valley State at 8 p.m. The Huskies and Panthers played for the first time since 2016 Monday night in Owensboro.