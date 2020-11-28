Penn State beats Michigan 27-17 for first victory

Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington (3) looks for running room as Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett (23) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw for 163 yards and scored one of Penn State’s three rushing touchdowns, and the Nittany Lions finally broke their winless skid to start the season, beating Michigan 27-17.

Keyvone Lee and Will Levis also ran for TDs, and Penn State never trailed in this matchup of proud programs that have struggled mightily in this pandemic-shortened season.

Hassan Haskins ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan, but the Wolverines never found much of a consistent rhythm offensively. It was the 899th victory for the Penn State program.

