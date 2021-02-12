Preview: Excitement building for NMU Volleyball

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s been over a year since the Northern Michigan Volleyball team last took the court. To say they’re excited to get their season rolling next week would be an understatement.

“It has been 446 days since we competed last. So, there’s just a lot of excitement around that. Even today, we have to game setup because we have a scrimmage set up against Tech tomorrow. You can kind of feel a little bit of excitement in the air about that. So, just the opportunity to have another team in the gym is something we’re looking forward to,” said Mike Lozier, the head coach for NMU Volleyball.

Last season, the Wildcats got off to a slow start but improved as the season unfolded.

“We really about a quarter of the way in the season was like ‘you know what, let’s just focus on getting better everyday. Let’s stop worrying about results. Let’s just focus on when you walk into the guy make sure when we leave we’re better when we walked in.’ We did that and we just got better and better over time. It peaked when we got a win in the gliac tournament,” said Lozier.

They’re hoping to carry that momentum over to this season.

“We’re gritty. That’s what I really like. We sped up our offense a little bit, but defensivley we have a lot more grit than we’ve had in the past. So, i’m really hoping that shines I expect our offense to gel a little bit faster than maybe some other things. Then I really hope our service game catches up to that. If it does then we can be super dynamic,” said Lozier.

Northern has been doing their best to get as prepared as they can while following all the safety guidelines in place.

” Honestly, one of the biggest things is the mask-wearing. While it’s important for our safety, it changes the game. A lot of facial cues, even communicating with people or me as a coach communicating with them is very difficult. So, we’re just learning how to manage that as best as we can. The teams that stay healthy and manage those issues that crop up that may be different than normal years are going to be the team that wins,” said Lozier.

And when the Wildcats finally take the floor…

“It’s going to be a relief, honestly. It’s been a lot of build-up. Honestly, I’m hoping a feel nauseous because that’s how I feel before every match. If that’s the case that means we’re getting back to some sense of normalcy,” said Lozier.

NMU will scrimmage Michigan Tech Saturday and open their season at Ferris State on February 19th.

