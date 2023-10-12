The Northern Michigan Wildcats and Michigan Tech Huskies have been going head to head on the gridiron annually since 1920.

Since 2002, the winner of the rivalry game has been awarded the ‘Miners Cup,’ and for the past 12 years that trophy has been in the possession of the Huskies.

“Obviously this is a huge game for people around the U.P. and the alums of both schools,” said MTU Football Head Coach, Dan Mettlach. “The rivalry game, you decide to put on a Michigan Tech uniform, whatever year it is you commit here, beating Northern Michigan is one of the priorities of our program.”

“There’s a lot of hype about it,” said NMU Football Head Coach, Shane Richardson. “The Miners Cup is an actual trophy that gets to stay with you for the year and we haven’t had that in a while. So, there’s a lot of things that are external that are apart of this and a big deal and a lot of people talk about. We do understand the importance of it. I think our team really gets how important it is that we are able to win this game. It says a lot about the U.P, it says a lot about recruiting. There’s a lot of implications, right?”

Michigan Tech comes into the game with a 3-2 record, looking to get back into the win column after falling in their previous two outings.

At 0-6, Northern Michigan continues to search for their first victory of their season.

But as we know, when it comes to a rivalry game, records go out the window.

“Week to week means nothing when it comes to that particular day,” said Mettlach. “So, our guys will not be looking forward to anybody or looking past Northern for any reason. We will have our guys ready to go when we get there and no that we will be in a four quarter battle.”

While it can be easy to get caught up in the hype leading up to a big time rivalry game, both teams say they are focused on themselves and what they can control.

“That’s the challenge as coaches, is to make sure that we’re going to play our absolute best,” said Richardson. “We’re going to make sure that our fundamentals and the mistakes that we made in the past, that we try to continue to learn from those. When it comes down to it, you want the emotional energy to be with you but you can’t stop there, right? That’s not enough to help win the game and to beat a good opponent. You have to have the effort and execution on the field. So, we got to really work hard at all three of those categories to make sure they match up and mesh up really well together.”

“There’s stuff that we need to get cleaned up on our own end,” said Mettlach. “The way we play, our discipline in terms of our penalties that we talked about earlier in the week. How we approach the game Saturday is 100% between our ears and our effort, discipline, the way we attack everything, it’s all about what Michigan Tech does, Obviously, there’s going to be some other things that happen, we got to prep for scheme-wise what Northern does and so forth. But anytime you’re in a rivalry game, getting your guys to make sure they’re focusing on everything they can, to not let the outside noise, if you will, effect what we’re doing. We got enough to worry about in between the lines than the other stuff.”

Adding more intrigue to the game, is the amount of local U.P. talent that will be taking part.

“It’s the biggest game of the year,” said Kameron Karp, a sophomore wide receiver for the Wildcats and former Marquette standout. “People like to refer to it as the ‘Yooper Bowl’ or the ‘U.P. Super Bowl’. It’s all anyone can talk about all year and especially the week leading up to it.”

“It’s special,” said Charles Gerhard, a junior tight end for the Wildcats and former Iron Mountain product. “Every school has their rivalry and it’s fun and exciting. You get to test yourself, the team gets to be apart of something special. Overall, it’s just a special environment that we get once a year.”

“Obviously, this week means a little bit more against another U.P. team that we have had a rivalry against for a long time,” said Otto Swanson, a sophomore tight end for NMU and former Ishpeming Hematite. “It’s just a big week of practice and preparation and it just means a little bit more. This is the first game I’m going to be apart of on the field which is going to be just another level above. I was one of the kids watching it whether it was on t.v. or at the Dome and I know what it means to everyone growing up in this area.”

“Having grown up just a couple blocks from the (Superior) Dome, always catching the games there and coming to check out the games here at times, you know, it’s something I’ve always been around,” said Michigan Tech junior kicker and Marquette native, Drew Wyble. “Extremely happy and fortunate that I’m now part of the games and get to play in them. It’s interesting to see how that dynamic changes over the years. Yeah, very blessed and fortunate to be apart of the games now.”

When the schools bring in student athletes from the Upper Peninsula, they know the intensity and history of the matchup.

“The thing that I think about when recruiting the U.P. kids is those are guys that are going to be true to who Northern Michigan is,” said Richardson. “They’re going to understand the environment, the culture, the climate. Those guys are going to be invested in what we’re doing and that is worth a lot. Your able to use that inherit motivation from them and you can develop those guys.

“When you grow up in the U.P. or have any familiarity with Northern and Tech, whether your from downstate Michigan and your dad went here, or you’re from Minnesota and you got a relative, if you know anything about this rivalry when this week shows up, football, basketball, volleyball, hockey, it doesn’t matter what it is, it’s a different deal,” said Mettlach. “The excitement of playing in the Dome and at nighttime is going to be great from an atmosphere standpoint. Now you put the rivalry on top of it and that adds a little bit of extra juice for sure.”

The ‘Battle for the Miners Cup’ between Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech is set to kick off Saturday at 7PM inside the Superior Dome.