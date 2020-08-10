Reports: Big Ten votes against fall college football season

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. The Big Ten released its 10-game conference-only football schedule beginning as early as Labor Day weekend but cautioned there is no certainty games will be played. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

(WFRV) – The Big Ten has opted to not have fall football this season, according to reports.

The Dan Patrick Show was the first to break the news, tweeting, “According to Dan’s source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season.”

According to Dan's source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season. Iowa and Nebraska were the two that have been pushing to play. — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

According to Brett McMurphy, the vote passed 12-2, with just Nebraska and Iowa voting to play.

Dan Patrick reports Big Ten had internal vote & by 12-2 margin, league members opted on not having a fall football season. Nebraska & Iowa were only schools that voted to play this fall, @dpshow said. Patrick said Big Ten & Pac-12 would cancel fall seasons Tuesday — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 10, 2020

Ross Dellenger from Sports Illustrated reports that Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents that identifies “reasons why he believes college football should be played.”

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents, identifying reasons why he believes college football should be played.@SINow obtained a copy.



Sasse is a former university president. pic.twitter.com/xrpRjiWREf — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) August 10, 2020

The letter begins, “We should not cancel the college football season.” Sen. Sasse continues, “There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe – that’s absolutely true; it’s always true. But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.”

Brady Feeney, an offensive lineman for Indiana, also tweeted about the playing football amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Dellenger, Feeney had COVID-19 and “battled severe symptoms including potential heart issues.

Covid-19 is serious. I never thought that I would have serious health complications from this virus, but look at what happened.🤦‍♂️ We need to listen to our medical experts. https://t.co/iP0XalEp2D — Brady Feeney (@brady_feeney) August 10, 2020

On Sunday, the Power 5 conferences – Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big XII, and Pac 12 – held an emergency meeting. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported that efforts to save the college football season are all but over, and the season will likely be canceled.

The Mid-American Conference canceled its fall sports season over the weekend.

On August 5, the Big Ten released its updated 2020 football schedule and its COVID-19 medical protocols for all sports. In response, over 1,000 Big Ten student-athletes formed a unity group to address COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement was made on The Players Tribune Wednesday morning reading:

“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas. Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must — on its own and through collaboration with the conference — devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season.” COLLEGE ATHLETE UNITY STATEMENT RELEASED ON THE PLAYERS TRIBUNE

An official announcement on the Big Ten’s season is expected to come Tuesday.

