Reports: Big Ten votes against fall college football season

(WFRV) – The Big Ten has opted to not have fall football this season, according to reports.
The Dan Patrick Show was the first to break the news, tweeting, “According to Dan’s source, 12 of the 14 Presidents from the Big 10 have voted against having a Fall College Football season.”
According to Brett McMurphy, the vote passed 12-2, with just Nebraska and Iowa voting to play.
Ross Dellenger from Sports Illustrated reports that Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has drafted a letter that he plans to send to Big Ten presidents that identifies “reasons why he believes college football should be played.”
The letter begins, “We should not cancel the college football season.” Sen. Sasse continues, “There are no guarantees that college football will be completely safe – that’s absolutely true; it’s always true. But the structure and discipline of football programs is very likely safer than what the lived experience of 18- to 22-year-olds will be if there isn’t a season.”
Brady Feeney, an offensive lineman for Indiana, also tweeted about the playing football amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to Dellenger, Feeney had COVID-19 and “battled severe symptoms including potential heart issues.
On Sunday, the Power 5 conferences – Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big XII, and Pac 12 – held an emergency meeting. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reported that efforts to save the college football season are all but over, and the season will likely be canceled.
The Mid-American Conference canceled its fall sports season over the weekend.
On August 5, the Big Ten released its updated 2020 football schedule and its COVID-19 medical protocols for all sports. In response, over 1,000 Big Ten student-athletes formed a unity group to address COVID-19 concerns.
The announcement was made on The Players Tribune Wednesday morning reading:
“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas. Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input. We are deeply disappointed with the lack of leadership demonstrated by the NCAA with respect to player safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the NCAA must — on its own and through collaboration with the conference — devise a comprehensive plan to ensure the safety and well-being of players leading up to and during the upcoming fall season.”COLLEGE ATHLETE UNITY STATEMENT RELEASED ON THE PLAYERS TRIBUNE
An official announcement on the Big Ten’s season is expected to come Tuesday.