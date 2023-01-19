HOUGHTON, Mich. – Alex Rondorf marked her third double-double of the season to help Michigan Tech over Davenport 76-58 Thursday night at SDC Gymnasium, extending the team’s win streak to five straight.

Rondorf posted 21 points and 11 rebounds, including four on the offense glass as Tech improved to 15-3 overall, 7-1 against GLIAC opponents.

“Alex did everything again today,” said head coach Sam Clayton. “Offensively, she was hitting her threes and also going to the offensive boards. She was getting into the passing lanes with three steals. She is a very unselfish player who runs the floor every time and just created a ton for us.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Huskies shot 2-for-6 to start the game and Davenport jumped in front 9-4. Rondorf jolted the offense with an open 3-pointer at the top of the key and Tech proceeded on a 21-6 run to the midway point of the second quarter with Rondorf already in double-figures. The Huskies shot 46-percent in the first half to lead 37-24. Rondorf collected 13 points while Claire Gregwer posted seven for DU.

Mackay connected a 3-point play driving through the paint in the third quarter and the Huskies stayed in front.

Lilee Gustafson helped the Panthers control an under 10-point margin after making 4 of 6 baskets but Isabella Lenz made it 55-44 with a 3-pointer to close the third quarter for MTU.

Lenz hit a pair of shots from downtown in the fourth quarter and the Huskies kept the game out of reach for the visitors after shooting 45-percent (25-56) overall, including 46-percent from beyond the arc (12-26)

“I give tons of credit to Davenport for coming out ready to play right from the start,” Clayton said. “We have to do a better job of valuing every possession but I was proud of the way we responded. Then we hit some important shots in the second half and executed our offense effectively.”

“I think we could have played better, especially in the first quarter,” Rondorf diagnosed. “It will be up to us to learn from some of those early mistakes on Saturday. Later on, we locked down defensively and communicated well which helped us.”

Lenz notched her third 20-point game of the season with 20 points and a team-high five assists. She shot 7-for-14, including 4-for-7 from long range. Ellie Mackay chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds while Sloane Zenner scored eight.

Both teams committed 12 turnovers and the Panthers nabbed 39 rebounds, compared to 34 for Tech. The Huskies took advantage of 11 offensive boards and managed 18 second chance points. MTU led by as many as 20 in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Michigan Tech (15-3, 7-1) meets No. 4 ranked Grand Valley State (16-1, 7-0) Saturday in Houghton at 1 p.m. The first 600 fans will receive a free t-shirt, courtesy of Michigan Tech athletics.

The Panthers (7-11, 1-7) lost their fifth game in six outings and continue Saturday afternoon at Northern Michigan. Three players made it to double figures, led by Gregwer with 14 points (5-10), 15 rebounds. DU shot 38-percent (23-60) overall and 27-percent (6-22) from outside.