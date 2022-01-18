GLIAC – After helping the Huskies to a road win over Wayne State Thursday night, Michigan Tech’s Alex Rondorf (Sophomore, West Bend, Wisconsin) was named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week on Monday (Jan. 17). Rondorf played 36 minutes and matched a career-high 21 points with three rebounds, three steals, and one assist. She shot 8-for-12 from the field, including 3-for-5 from 3-point range, and made a pair of free throws. Rondorf has 11 games in double figures this season and leads the team in both assists and steals.

Last year, Rondorf led the squad in 3-point field goal percentage (42.9). She has started all 13 games this year and ranks second on the team in points per game (12.7).

Monday was Rondorf’s first time winning GLIAC North Division Player of the Week. She is the second Husky to earn the distinction this season following Ellie Mackay (Jan 10).

Michigan Tech women’s basketball sits atop the North Division with a 5-1 record (10-4 overall). The team returns home to host Grand Valley State on Thursday, January 20 at 5:30 p.m., followed by Davenport on Saturday, January 22 at 12 p.m.

