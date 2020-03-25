Sabres agree to sign Western Michigan forward DiPietro

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:
Dawson DiPietro

Photo Courtesy Western Michigan University Athletics Department

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to sign college free-agent forward Dawson DiPietro to a one-year entry-level contract.

DiPietro just completed his senior season at Western Michigan.

He scored 12 goals and had 17 assists to finish second on the team with 29 points in 35 games.

Overall, he had 34 goals and 88 points in 105 games for the National Collegiate Hockey Conference program. From Ohio, the 24-year-old DiPietro caught the Sabres’ attention when he was invited to the team’s annual development camp in June.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

906 Adventure Team upcoming events still on track

Thumbnail for the video titled "906 Adventure Team upcoming events still on track"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/25/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/25/2020"

InvestUP creates Update906 website

Thumbnail for the video titled "InvestUP creates Update906 website"

Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part Two"

Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls on the Run - Upper Peninsula Part One"

Will covid-19 impact high school tennis?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will covid-19 impact high school tennis?"