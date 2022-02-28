GLIAC – Michigan Tech sophomore forward Sara Dax (Kewaunee, Wisconsin) was named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. Dax totaled 48 points over three conference road games last week, including a season-high 23 points to lead the Huskies over Ferris State on Thursday night.

Dax also recorded 16 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal and shot an efficient 71.4 percent (20-28) from the field.

Tuesday night, Dax scored 18 points and went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Thursday, she posted 23 points with a pair of three and 10-for-14 shooting. Saturday, the Huskies defeated Lake Superior State and Dax scored seven points. Dax ranks third on the team in points (10.9 ppg) and first in rebounds (5.6 rpg).

Monday marks the first time Dax has been awarded GLIAC North Division player of the week in her career. She is the third Husky to be named this season, joining teammates Ellie Mackay (Jan. 24) and Alex Rondorf (Jan. 17).

The Huskies (17-10, 12-7 GLIAC) earned the No. 4 seed in the GLIAC Tournament. They will host No. 5 seed Northwood in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2 at 5:30 p.m. at SDC Gymnasium.

