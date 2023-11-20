MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Forward Sam Schultz of Northern Michigan Men’s Basketball has been named the GLIAC Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league on Monday, November 20.

Schultz pulled down 21 rebounds (10.5 rpg) this past week, as he leads the GLIAC at 10.8 rebounds/game, good for 19th in the country. His 6.5 defensive boards per game and 4.3 offensive boards per game are also GLIAC-bests. Schultz was doing it all on the defensive end this past week, recording three steals against Concordia-St. Paul and a block against Lakeland. On the season, he has three double-doubles in six games, while falling one rebound short in two games, and one rebound and two points shy in the other. His 4.3 offensive rebounds/game is tied for 12th across Division II. Schultz is averaging 12.5 ppg, shooting 52.6% from the floor.

Watch Schultz in the Wildcats as they return to action on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Hillsdale in the PEIF Gym, beginning an eight-game homestand.