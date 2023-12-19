MARQUETTE, Mich. – The NMU men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with their 80-64 win over the Timberwolves.

With the game tied and time winding down, the Wildcats went on a crucial 18-2 run during the final five minutes of the game, propelling the Wildcats to their fourth-straight win and eighth of the season.

Four ‘Cats eclipsed double-digit points, led by Dyland Kuehl with 19 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Sam Schultz was next with a 16-point 15-rebound double-double, with three assists, followed by Carson Smith at 14 points with six rebounds and three assists, and Max Weisbrod at 12 points with four rebounds and assists.

The ‘Cats shot 30-60 (50%) from the field, 3-15 (20%) from beyond the arc, and hit 17-22 (77.3%) free throws. The ‘Cats out-rebounded the Timberwolves 39-29, including 12 offensive boards. The ‘Cats led for 92% of the game (36:47), and never trailed.

The ‘Cats now move to 8-5 overall, and the Timberwolves drop to 3-8 overall.

Cat Nips

The ‘Cats are now riding a four-game win streak, outscoring opponents 312-250 in that frame

Sam Schultz tied his season-high 15 rebounds. He’s now recorded two games with 15 rebounds

How It Happened

1st Half

The Wildcats came out firing right from the opening whistle, exploding to a 14-6 lead in the opening five minutes. Kuehl had six of those points, and four of the six NMU baskets had assists associated with them.

The ‘Cats maintained pace just over halfway through the frame, holding a 33-22 lead. Both Schultz and Kuehl had eight points, with Schultz shooting a smooth 4-6 from the field. As the half was winding down, Weisbrod joined the eight-point mark as he hit a 3pt to maintain the ‘Cats lead.

The Timberwolves hit a buzzer-beater three, but it was the ‘Cats who had a six-point lead going into the final frame. Kuehl and Schultz both recorded 10 points in the half, and both Weisbrod and Privet recorded eight points. Wesibrod tacked on four assists in the half, followed by Smith with three.

As a team, the ‘Cats shot 18-34 (52.9%) from the field and 3-11 (27.3%) from beyond the arc. They went a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line and out-rebounded the Timberwolves 16-14 with seven offensive boards. The ‘Cats never trailed in the half, leading for 19:42 (98.5%) of the half.

2nd Half

The ‘Cats let up a little to start the frame, being outscored 8-10 into the first media timeout. Both teams went 4-10 from the field, the ‘Cats out-rebounded the Timberwolves 8-4, and Smith scored four points in that frame.

The Timberwolves tied the game at 60 a piece, but the ‘Cats went on an 18-2 run to gain separation, led by Smith and Kuehl both scoring seven points, and the Wildcats’ largest lead of the evening was tied.

The ‘Cats late-game run proved too much to come back from, and the Wildcats surged to their eighth win of the season. The ‘Cats shot 12-26 from the field in the second half and hit 10-15 free throws.

Up Next

The ‘Cats next see action right before the turn of the calendar when they host Ripon in Marquette on Saturday, December 30, at 3 p.m.