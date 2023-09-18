HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech soccer junior midfielder Seulgi Lee has been named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday (Sept. 18). This is the first time that Lee has earned player of the week honors.

Lee, hailing from Seoul, South Korea, helped the Huskies earn a weekend sweep with her game-winning goal on Sunday (Sept. 17) against the previously undefeated Rangers of Parkside.

She accounted for four shots in the victory with her goal off free kick outside of the box elevating the Huskies to their third-straight win. Michigan Tech was the lone team to win both of their conference tilts to start the GLIAC portion of the schedule.

Lee has four goals, eight points and two game winners this season. Among the conference she is in a three-way tie for goals and game winners.

Up Next

Tech hits the road to Saginaw Valley State Friday and Ferris State Sunday for the first conference road trip of the season.