CCHA – The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Week for the games on November 10-11 and four student-athletes from four different programs have been recognized. Artem Shlaine (Northern Michigan) was named Forward of the Week…

CCHA Forward: Artem Shlaine, Sr., Northern Michigan (Moscow, Russia)

Shaine led the Wildcats to a weekend sweep of Lake Superior State, scoring three goals and assisting on two more for five points. Netting the lone hat trick in the CCHA this week, he also had one game-winning goal and one power play tally, while winning a league-high 29-of-42 face-offs (69.0%). Also recording seven shots, his week was highlighted by scoring three goals, including the eventual game-winner, on Friday night against the Lakers.

The full release from the CCHA can be found here

Up Next

The Wildcats remain on home ice, taking on Alaska Fairbanks on November 17 and November 18