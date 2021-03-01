Smith Collects First GLIAC North Volleyball Player of the Week Award

BAY CITY, Mich. — Northern Michigan University volleyball freshman Jacqueline Smith is the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) North Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

Smith led the Wildcats with 37 kills last weekend, with an average of 4.63 kills per set. She also added 24 digs and three services aces for NMU.

The freshman notched 22 kills against Saginaw Valley State in match one and 15 kills in the second. She hit at a .348 clip in the opening match and .211 in the second.

The Wildcats host Parkside in Vandament Arena on Friday and Saturday in a GLIAC series. The first match is set to begin at 7 p.m. and the second will feature a 2 p.m. first serve.

