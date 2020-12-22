Swoyer named WCHA Defenseman of the Week

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech junior Colin Swoyer is the WCHA Defenseman of the Week for the second straight week and third time in his career the league announced on Monday (Dec. 21).

Swoyer led WCHA defensemen with two assists on the weekend after registering a pair in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win over Northern Michigan. Swoyer assisted on Tech’s second goal by Carson Bantle and the overtime game-winner by Brian Halonen.

The Hinsdale, Illinois native was second amongst WCHA blueliners with six blocked shots on the weekend and helped the Huskies penalty kill go 4-for-4. Swoyer is third in the WCHA in blocked shots with 13 and third with five assists. Tech’s penalty kill is third in the nation at 95 percent.

The Huskies are 4-3-1 overall this season after a nonconference sweep of Northern Michigan last week. Tech begins the New Year by hosting Alabama Huntsville on January 2-3 at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena to begin conference play.

