Swoyer, Pietila and Caderoth named WCHA Players of the Month

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Three Michigan Tech hockey players earned WCHA Player of the Month honors for February. Colin Swoyer is the WCHA Defenseman of the Month, Blake Pietila is the WCHA Goaltender of the Month, and Arvid Caderoth is the WCHA Rookie of the Month the league announced on Tuesday (March 2).

Swoyer led WCHA defensemen in February with eight points, three goals, two power-play goals, five points on the power play, and 34 shots on goal. The Hinsdale, Illinois native had a point in seven games during the month and scored the game-winning goal against Ferris State on February 13. Swoyer had an assist on the game-winning goal against FSU on February 12 and two points at Northern Michigan on February 27 with a goal and an assist. He was twice named the WCHA Defenseman of the Week during February and ranks second in scoring amongst WCHA blueliners with three goals and 13 assists.

Pietila led WCHA goaltenders with eight wins and a 1.7 goals-against average in February. The Howell, Michigan native also ranked second with a .928 save percentage. Pietila made 12 saves against Ferris State on February 12 for his third shutout of the season. His other highlight of the month was a 33-save performance in a 4-1 win over No. 18 Lake Superior State on February 23. Pietila earned one WCHA Goaltender of the Week award in the month. He leads the WCHA this season with a .939 save percentage and is second with a 1.65 goals-against average. His 14 wins rank fifth nationally.

Caderoth led WCHA Rookies in February with seven assists, eight points, six points on the power play, 20 shots on goal, and 90 faceoff wins. The Gothenburg, Sweden native had a point in six games during the month. He scored the game-winning goal at Alabama Huntsville on February 5 and assisted on the game-winning at Ferris State on February 2 and versus Northern Michigan on February 26. He leads WCHA Rookies with 16 points this season and was named WCHA Rookie of the Week once in February.

