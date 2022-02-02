HOUGHTON, Mich. – Head Coach Steve Olson and the Michigan Tech football program are pleased to announce that 16 student-athletes have penned a National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies in the fall of 2022.

Michigan Tech’s incoming class features 14 players from the state of Michigan, one from Wisconsin, and one from Texas.

The Huskies finished 5-2 in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference in 2021 and 6-4 overall. The 2022 fall schedule has not yet been released.

“I think every year you try to identify what are the key positions and the recruits you want to bring in that will add to our team,” said head coach Steve Olson. “Our staff did a great job of finding those guys. We are trying to add depth to all positions, with some areas more critical than others.”

“Our team is working hard this offseason to prepare for the spring, as is our staff. We are also looking to improve on a 6-4 season, in which we lost to three very highly ranked programs. Our goal is to improve. Also, we are very proud of our 2021 seniors, some of whom have graduated and started careers already. We are excited to see what those guys will accomplish. In our league, every game is a closely fought battle so preparing for that will be our main focus in the spring. I want to thank our alumni and our fans for continuing to make our home, Kearly Stadium one of the best atmospheres to play in Division II football and all those who assisted our football team in the recruiting process.”

Grant O’Brien – OL – 6’6″ – 350 – Goodrich High School – Gaines, Michigan

At 6-feet-6-inches, Grant O’Brien is a big, aggressive offensive lineman majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Michigan Tech…Three time all-league tackle…Two time all-region tackle…Named all-state…All-Flint Area Dream Team…Three time All A Honor Roll student…Academic All-State.

Aidan Webb – OL – 6’6″ – 300 – Brighton High School – Brighton, Michigan

Aidan Webb is majoring in Construction Management. He is big, aggressive, and stays on blocks…Two time all Livingston County offense…Three time scholar athlete…Three time academic excellence…2019 State Championship finalist.

Hudson Maddox – OL – 6’3″ – 270 – Bath High School – Bath, Michigan

Maddox is going into Mechanical Engineering. He is a big offensive lineman who stays on blocks and plays physical…First team all-conference…Two time first team all-area…Offensive MVP…Member of National Honor Society.

Ethan Post – OL – 6’2″ – 248 – Lowell High School – Lowell, Michigan

Post is majoring in construction management. Post’s father is a Tech alumni. He is a center and an aggressive blocker…All-conference selection…Academic All-State…Meijer Scholar Athlete of the Week…Team Captain…Red Arrow Award Winner.

Brandon DeVries – OL – 6’4″ – 270 – Hackett Catholic Prep – Kalamazoo, Michigan

Very aggressive and capable on both sides of the ball. Loves to play physical after the snap…Majoring in construction management…Recorded 65 tackles, eight sacks, and one fumble recovery as a senior…Helped team to three district championships…Three time all-conference…Two time all-region…All State selection.

Asher Gregory – RB – 5’8″ – 170 – East Lansing High School – East Lansing, Michigan

Gregory brings great speed and great cuts and is explosive out of his breaks…He is majoring in business at Tech…Posted 850 rushing yards, 960 all-purpose yards, and 14 touchdowns as a senior…Three time all-conference…All-Region…Named all-state honorable mention…Two time LSJ Dream Team…Three time all-area.

Jake Rueff – RB/S – 6’0″ – 190 – Lawton High School – Lawton, Michigan

A tremendous athlete with great speed who can get vertical and take it to the house…Undecided major at Tech…First team all-state…Led country in rushing touchdowns…49 total touchdowns and 2,367 yards as a senior…Academic all-state…Member of National Honor Society.

Austin Ridl – QB – 5’11” – 185 – Marquette High School – Marquette, Michigan

Austin Ridl is an athletic, competitive quarterback who brings speed and composure…Undecided major at Michigan Tech…Posted 2,237 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 355 yards as a senior…All-U.P. Dream Team three times…Two time all-conference…All state honorable mention…Four year honor roll student.

Dryden Nelson – RB/Slot – 5’9″ – 180 – Calumet High School – Calumet, Michigan

Majoring in Kinesiology, Nelson has great hands and can play multiple positions and contribute on special teams and as a kick returner…All-conference running back and defensive back…UP Dream Team…All-region…All-state runningback…Honor roll student…19 rushing touchdowns.

Desmond Mullen – RB/S – 5’9″ – 180 – Marquette High School – Marquette, Michigan

Mullen is headed into business at Michigan Tech and is an explosive runner who can play both ways…First team all-state defensive player of the year in the upper peninsula…National Honor Society member…Defensive player of the year…Over 100 tackles and five touchdowns.

Sean Burant – DE – 6’3″ – 235 – Kimberly High School – Kimberly, Wisconsin

Tall, athletic, technically sound player from a very good high school program…Also a thrower in track and field…Majoring in Mechanical Engineering at Tech…Recorded 41 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble as a senior…Academic all-state…Four year honor roll student…All-region, All-Conference twice.

Junyoung Chung – LB – 5’11” – 190 – Barrien Springs High School – Barrien Springs, Michigan

Chung is an aggressive, hard-hitting, and explosive player majoring in Kinesiology at Michigan Tech…BCS Defensive Player of the Year…All-conference…Four year honor roll student…Defensive captain…Broke school record with 101 tackles.

Joe Marano – LB – 5’11” – 185 – Edsel Ford High School – Dearborn, Michigan

Marano’s brother Will currently plays runningback for the Huskies…Tough and competitive, Marano expects to play outside linebacker…Majoring in Excercise Science…Two time all-conference…MHSFCA All-Region…Four year honor roll student and class vice president…Three year team captain.

JaKobe Davidson – CB – 5’11” – 185 – Drake University/Hutte High School – Hutto, Texas

Transfer from Drake University who brings experience. He is tall, athletic cornerback…Working toward a master’s degree in business management…Had three starts in 2021 with one interception and 23 tackles…Three year varsity letterwinner…Dean’s List and PFL Honor Roll.

Dionte Good – LB – 5’11” – 195 – Churchill High School – Livonia, Michigan

Good is an athlete who is very solid out in space and an aggressive tackler…Majoring in electrical engineering…Posted 12 touchdowns, 10 yards per catch, and 43 tackles (nine solo) as a senior…Five time scholar athlete and honor roll student…Coach’s Award winner.

Dakota Blackwell – CB/S – 6’1″ – 185 – South Lyon High School – South Lyon, Michigan

Blackwell’s brother Braxton is a starting safety at Michigan Tech…Majoring in sports management/business at Tech…Very athletic and physical player…Recorded 70 tackles, four interceptions, 311 rushing yards, and three touchdowns…All-conference selection…Two time defensive back of the year…Silver Academic Medal…Peer mentor for special Olympics.

