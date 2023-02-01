HOUGHTON, Mich. – Head Coach Dan Mettlach and the Michigan Tech football program is pleased to announce 30 student-athletes have penned a National Letter of Intent to join the Huskies in the fall of 2023.
Michigan Tech’s incoming class features players from the states of, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan, including six from the Upper Peninsula.
“I’m extremely excited about the class that we signed,” commented coach Mettlach. “All of these student-athletes are great fits for both our university and our football program. I can’t say enough good things about our staff and their willingness to continue recruiting hard through both the coaching transition and also the holiday season. It was all hands on deck and they did a tremendous job. Special thanks to dining services, our admissions team, faculty, and staff for providing all the information about Michigan Tech to our recruits and sharing what our program is all about.
“This offseason, we felt we needed to fill some voids on the offensive and defensive lines. I’m very happy with the guys we have coming in to address those spots. With the wide-receiver group set to graduate in about two years, we wanted to re-load at the skill spots as well. We’re very excited about a number of positions we recruited for, including a talented young quarterback. It wasn’t just about filling holes for us, but also about bringing in the most skilled and strong academic student-athletes available.”
The 2023 fall schedule will be released at a future date.
Michael Bailey – LB – 6’0″ – 200 – Walled Lake, Michigan – Walled Lake Western
- 97 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three sacks, two passes deflected
- First Team All-State
- All-Conference (x2)
- Honorable Mention Dream Team
- All-Region
- Academic All-State, Scholar Athlete Award
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Team Captain
- Led team in tackles and receiving yards
Rowland Ball – OL – 6-4″ – 290 – Lake City, Michigan – Lake City
- 48 tackles, six tackles for loss, two forced fumble, one fumble recovery, field goal block, one punt block
- All-Conference
- Cadillac News All-Area Dream Team
- MHSFCA All-Region
- HCFCA Lineman of the Year
- Honor Roll, Perfect Attendance Award, Leadership/Mentorship Program
- Team Captain
- Team Offensive Lineman of the Year, Team Defensive Lineman of the Year
- Trojan Iron Man Award
Nate Benninger – RB – 6’0″ – 190 – Marquette, Michigan – Marquette Senior High School
- 29 catches for 182 yards, two touchdowns, 23 carries, 152 yards, one touchdown
- 61 tackles, two interceptions, one touchdown
- All-Conference Wide Receiver
- Honor Roll (x4)
- Team Offensive Player of the Year
- Team Captain
Jaiden Bolden – CB – 6’0″ – 180 – Rochester, Michigan – Rochester High School
- 51 tackles, one interception, five passes broken up, four tackles for loss, 51 tackles as a senior
- 499 yards receiving, 793 all-purpose yards, four touchdowns as a senior
- All-League (x3)
- All-North Honorable Mention
- Academic All-State (x3), Scholar Athlete
- Team Captain
- Team Blue-White Award (recognizes character and leadership)
Alex Bueno – QB – 6’0″ – 180 – Rochester Hills, Michigan – Rochester High School
- All-Region
- All-Conference
- Four-year varsity letterwinner
- Honor Roll, Academic All-State
- Team Most Valuable Player
- Team Captain
Peter Closner – TE – 6’4″ – 225 – Marquette, Michigan – Marquette Senior High School
- First Team All-State Linebacker
- UP All-Star, UP Dream Team Tight End
- National Honor Society, Athlete of the Month
- Team Captain, Team Most Valuable Player
- Team leader in receiving yards, catches, touchdowns, tackles, and sacks
Matthew Daanen – OL – 6’6″ – 230 – De Pere, Wisconsin – West De Pere High School
- First Team All-FRCC
- Second Team All-FRCC
- Academic High Honor
- Member of team State runner-up
- Packers 11-on-11 Champions
Hunter Del Re – TE – 6’4″ – 220 – Mundelein, Illinois – Carmel
- 28 receptions, four touchdowns as a senior
- Team Captain
- Three-year varsity starter
- Co-Conference Championship team member, State qualifier
- National Honor Society, High Honor Roll
Joey Donahue – LB – 6’2″ – 210 – Traverse City, Michigan – Traverse City St. Francis
- 119 tackles, 69 solo tackles, one punt block, two forced fumbles, seven passes broken up
- AP All-State, Detroit Free Press All-State, Coach’s Association All-State, Detroit News All-State
- Team Defensive Most Valuable Player, Co-Team Overall Most Valuable Player
- Conference Defensive Most Valuable Player
- Record Eagle Dream Team Most Valuable Player
- Scholar Athlete
Mason Folkers – LB – 6’2″ – 210 – Madison, Wisconsin – Edgewood High School
- 398 rushing yards, eight touchdowns, 1,083 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns
- 71 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries
- All-City Linebacker
- Second Team All-Conference Linebacker
- Honorable Mention All-Conference Quarterback
- Academic All-State
- Four-year letterwinner
Kyle Gettemy – LB – 6’2″ – 205 – Yorkville, Illinois – Yorkville
- 78 tackles, one interception for touchdown, nine tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, two blocked punts
- All-Conference Honorable Mention
- Kendall County Now All-Area Team
- Honor Roll (x4)
- Academic All-Conference (x2)
- Team Defensive Most Valuable Player
Luke Gorzinski – WR – 5’10” – 175 – Powers, Michigan – North Central High School
- 4,795 yards passing, 70 passing touchdowns (career)
- 4,122 yards rushing, 72 rushing touchdowns (career)
- 910 yards receiving, 13 receiving touchdowns (career)
- 209 tackles, four sacks, 15 interceptions (career)
- All-State Quarterback (x3 – eight man)
- State Player of the Year
- Eight Man Defensive Player of the Year
- All-UP Dream Team Offense (x4), All-UP Dream Team Defense (x4)
- Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Citizenship Award, Student Council President, Healthy Youth Coalition President
- Team Captain (x4)
- Team Most Valuable Player (x3)
John Hagelstein – LB/ATH – 6’5″ – 200 – Traverse City, Michigan – Traverse City St. Francis
- 16 receptions for 349 yards, four touchdowns, 73 tackles (35 solo), four tackles for loss, two interceptions,
- 14 yards rushing, Team leader in receiving yards and receptions
- Prep RedZone All-Championship Defense
- All-Conference Honorable Mention Linebacker
- Member of regular season undefeated team, district champion, regional champion, State runner-up
Gauge Heikkinen – DT – 6’1″ – 265 – Clarkston, Michigan – Clarkston High School
- 4.97 40-yard dash, 4.6 shuttle, 550 squat, 325 bench, 600 deadlift
- Powerlifting State Champion
- OAA All-Conference
- First Team All-Region
- Spirit of the Wolf Team Award
Dorian Hill – WR – 5’8″ – 155 – Lake Orion, Michigan – Lake Orion High School
- All-State Track & Field
- First Team OAA All-League Receiver
- Three-year varsity football letterwinner
- Team Captain
- Team Most Outstanding Receiver (x2)
- Lamp of Learning Honor Roll
- Student Council Executive Board
Ethan Hull – WR – 6’3″ – 180 – Ithaca, Michigan – Ithaca High School
- 1,287 all-purpose yards, 46 receptions, 963 yards, 12 touchdowns, 21 yards per catch
- First Team All-Conference (x2)
- First Team All-Region (x2)
- First Team All-District (x2)
- First Team AP All-State, First Team Detroit News All-State, MHSFCA First Team All-State
- Saginaw Area Dream Team, Lansing Area Dream Team
- Legacy All-Star Game
- Team Ithaca Best Wide Receiver (x2)
- All-State (Baseball)
- Honor Roll (x4)
Darius Jones Jr. – LB – 6’1″ – 225 – Neenah, Wisconsin – Neenah High School
- 65 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, six catches for 71 yards
- First Team All-Conference Linebacker (x2)
- First Team All-Conference Punter (x2)
- All-Region Outside Linebacker
- Academic All-State
- Team Captain, Football Leadership Council
Brendan Keahl – DL – 6’3″ – 240 – Metamora, Michigan – Lapeer High School
- 68 tackles ,8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception as a senior
- First Team All-Conference Saginaw Valley League (x2)
- Flint Area Dream Team (x2)
- All-Region
- Saginaw Valley League Academic Award (x3)
- Three-year varsity starter
Judah Kinne – DL – 6’2″ – 240 – Metamora, Michigan – Lake Orion High School
- 52 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks as senior
- Team leading tackler
- All-State Wrestling (x2)
- Honor Roll (x4)
- Academic All-Conference (x4)
- Scholar-Athlete Award (x4)
Bryce Kurncz – WR – 6’2″ – 170 – DeWitt, Michigan – DeWitt High School
- 1,409 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns, 797 receiving yards, 11 receiving touchdowns as a senior
- 2,373 all-purpose yards, touchdowns single-season school record
- 1,559 career rushing yards, 19 touchdowns, 1,382 receiving yards, 21 receiving touchdowns
- 437 yards passing for five touchdowns
- 67 tackles and four interceptions at cornerback
- AP All-State First Team Wide Receiver, Detroit Free Press First Team All-State, Detroit News First Team All-State, Michigan High School Football Coaches Association First Team
- Lansing State Journal Dream Team, Lansing State Journal All-Area
- Capital Area Activities Conference Blue Division All-League (x2)
- National Honor Society
- Team Captain, Team Offensive Player of the Year, SISU Award
Kaden McDonald – DB – 6’2″ – 180 – Gladwin, Michigan – Gladwin High School
- 64 tackles, 1 forced fumble, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries as a senior
- 19 receptions, 282 yards, four touchdowns as a senior
- Season interception school record (six)
- MHSFCA All-State Defensive Back (x2)
- JPC First Team Defensive Back (x3)
- JPC Honorable Mention (freshman)
- JPC First Team Wide Receiver (x3)
- JPC Second Team Wide Receiver (freshman)
- Honor Roll (x4)
- Member of undefeated state championship team
- Member of regional and district championship team
- Member of conference championship team (x2)
Lincoln McKinnon – DL – 6’3″ – 256 – Gladwin, Michigan – Gladwin High School
- Six sacks, 61 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss
- First Team All-State
- All-Region
- All-Conference
- Golden Helmet
- Dream Team Selection
- Academic All-State
- Team Lineman Award
- Team State Champions
Cole Myllyla – DB – 5’11” – 170 – Kingsford, Michigan – Kingsford High School
- 1,362 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns as a senior
- Five career interceptions
- All GNC Defensive Back (x2)
- All GNC Running Back (x2)
- All UP Dream Team Defensive Back
- Honor Roll (x4)
- Team Captain
Nic Nora – WR – 5’11” – 170 – Kingsford, Michigan – Kingsford High School
- 3,214 all-purpose yards, 31 touchdowns
- AP First Team All-State Wide Receiver
- First Team All-Region (x2)
- All UP Dream Team (x2)
- First Team All-Conference (x2)
- School career receptions record, school career receiving yards record, school return touchdowns record
- Honor Roll (x4)
- Team Captain (x2)
Josiah Peramaki – LB – 6’0″ – 190 – Munising, Michigan – Munising High School
- 1,750 rushing yards, 31 touchdowns, 105 tackles, seven sacks as a senior
- 20 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hurries as a senior
- Career: 2,950 rushing yards, 45 touchdowns, 154 tackles, eight sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hurries
- All-Conference First Team Running Back (x2)
- Conference Offensive Player of the Year
- UPSSA All-UP Dream Team Running Back
- MHSFCA All-Region Running Back (x2)
- AP All-State Running Back Second Team
- Honor Roll, Academic All-State, National Honor Society
- Member of two conference championship teams (x2)
- Member of regional championship team
Micaiah Peramaki – LB – 6’0″ – 202 – Munising, Michigan – Munising High School
- 1,415 yards rushing, 15 touchdowns, 15 tackles, 15 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hurries
- All-Conference First Team (x2)
- UPSSA All-UP Dream Team (x2)
- Team Most Valuable Player
- Team Captain, Academic All-State, Honor Roll (x4), National Honor Society
- Member of District, Regional, and Conference Championship team (x2)
Nolan Schopp – DL – 6’2″ – 240 – Johnson Creek, Wisconsin – Kettle Moraine High School
- 118 total tackles, 37 tackles for loss, six sacks, one safety, 28 receptions, 415 receiving yards, six touchdowns
- 116 rushing attempts, 683 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns
- First Team All-Conference Outside Linebacker and Fullback/Tight End
- Honorable Mention All-Conference Punter
- First Team All-Region Outside Linebacker and Fullback/Tight End
- First Team All-State Outside Linebacker and Fullback/Tight End
- WIAA Division II State Championship Most Valuable Player
- Member of National Honor Society
- Team second best defense in state of Wisconsin
Caden VanSickle – OL – 6’4″ – 265 – Manistee, Michigan – Manistee High School
- First Team All-Conference Offensive Tackle (x2)
- First Team All-Region Offensive Tackle (x2)
- AP Second Team All-State Offensive Tackle
- AP First Team All-State Offensive Tackle
- Traverse City Dream Team First Team Offensive Tackle
- MLIVE Muskegon Dream Team First Team Offensive Tackle
- Manistee Lineman of the Year (x2)
Javon Williams – CB – 5’10” – 170 – Warren, Michigan – De La Salle High School
- 35 tackles, one forced fumble
- Member of two state championship teams
- Character and Leader Award
- Member of National Honor Society
- Honor Roll (x4)
Dawson Zuiderveen – DL – 6’3″ – 230 – Kalamazoo, Michigan – Kalamazoo Hackett High School
- 24 sacks, team leader in tackles for loss
- Three-year varsity starter
- Member of regional final team, district championship team
- All-State, All-Region, All-Conference
- Kalamazoo Dream Team
- Team Captain, Team Defensive Player of the Year
- Member of National Honor Society