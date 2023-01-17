HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech football has announced the hiring of Michael Donnelly for the position of Defensive Backs and Pass Game Coordinator. Donnelly joins the staff from Muskingum University, where he has served as Defensive Coordinator since the spring of 2021.

“We are very excited to get Mike back on staff,” said head coach Dan Mettlach. “He has a great understanding of our defensive system and he also understands and embraces the culture we have at Michigan Tech. We are very fortunate to have him leading our defensive backfield.”

Donnelly is familiar with Michigan Tech football, having served three seasons as a graduate assistant working with the defense from 2015 to 2018. While at Tech, his duties included running the scout team offense, special teams scout, and coaching cornerbacks.

Donnelly helped Muskingum to a 5-5 record last season and the team had six players named All-Ohio Athletic Conference. A year prior, Donnelly assisted the Muskies to another five-win effort, the most wins since their 1995 campaign.

Donnelly, formerly Muskingum’s Defensive Backs Coach, was elevated to Defensive Coordinator in 2021. He arrived in New Concord after serving two years as the Defensive Backs and Recruiting Coordinator at Colorado Mesa University. Donnelly has several years of coaching experience working with defensive backs and coached five all-conference players and two all-Americans while at Colorado Mesa.

“It is great to be back at Michigan Tech,” Donnelly said. “It is clear this is a special place with great people. I am excited to build relationships with the guys on the team and appreciate the opportunity to coach here.”

Donnelly also brings recruiting experience in northeastern Ohio and the western United States. He graduated from Colorado Mesa University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and competed as a defensive back on the football team.

Donnelly received his master’s of business administration from Eastern New Mexico University.