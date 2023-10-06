HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech soccer team played to a 1-1 draw against No. 19 Northern Michigan at Kearly Stadium on Friday night.

The Huskies move to 4-2-5 overall and 3-1-3 in conference play, while the Wildcats hold a record of 7-1-3 and 3-1-3 in the loop. The two teams sit in a tie for third in the conference standings.

“I’m extremely proud of my team,” head coach Turk Ozturk said. “Northern Michigan is obviously a very good team and very dangerous offensively. I’m extremely proud of my group and it’s an opportunity to learn and grow and we’re going to be just fine.”

Michigan Tech scored first with a goal from Seulgi Lee coming off a set piece in the 33rd minute of the first half and led until the final 3 minutes.

The contest was a tale of two halves, with Northern Michigan finding the equalizer by the GLIAC’s leading goal scorer, Molly Pistorius heading a loose ball in front of the goal in the 87th minute.

The initial shot came from just outside the box and went high, forcing Gracie VanLangevelde to leave her feet for the stop. However, the ball fell in front of her as she was falling, leaving an empty net for Pistorius to capitalize on and tie the game with 2:25 remaining in regulation.

The Huskies outshot the Wildcats 4-2 in the opening frame, with Lee having the two shots on goal for Black & Gold along with the tally.

The two teams continued battling through the elements in the second half, with the Wildcats playing with a sense of urgency.

NMU posted four shots at the Huskies goal, while Tech only had one shot in the second half.

The two teams accounted for one corner kick a half with little offense stemming from the set piece opportunities.

In total, Northern Michigan finished with a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Lee led the Huskies with three shots on the day and two on goal. Pistorius led the Wildcats offense with three shots on goal.

Defensively, VanLangevelde made four saves for the Black & Gold, while NMU’s Jillian Thompson made one save.

The draw is the first since the 2016 season when the Huskies and Wildcats concluded the regular season with a 0-0 draw at Kearly Stadium on October 28.

Up Next

The Huskies will begin the second meeting of conference contests with two consecutive weekends on the road, with the first trip to Grand Valley State and Davenport. The matchup in Allendale is slated for 7 p.m. on Friday, with the meeting against the Panthers beginning at noon on Sunday.