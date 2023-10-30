HOUGHTON, Mich. – The Michigan Tech women’s basketball team has been selected to finish third in the GLIAC Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll, the GLIAC announced on Monday. In the same release, Isabella Lenz was named to the Preseason All-GLIAC First Team.

The Huskies earned 66 votes, being tabbed behind Ferris State (73) with three first-place votes and the 2023 GLIAC tournament champions Grand Valley State (79) accumulating seven first-place votes. Ferris State’s Chloe Idona was named the 2023-24 Preseason Player of the Year.

Michigan Tech went undefeated at home in the 2022-23 campaign with an overall record of 25-7 while playing to 15-3 in the GLIAC under sixth-year head coach Sam Clayton. The season concluded in the NCAA Midwest Regional quarterfinal. The Huskies return All-GLIAC First Teamer and All-GLIAC Defensive Team member Isabella Lenz and All-GLIAC Second Teamer and All-GLIAC Defensive Team member Alex Rondorf.

The Huskies return 11 from the 2022-23 season while adding four newcomers.

Michigan Tech opens the season playing host to William Jewell and Lewis on Nov. 10-11. Both contests are slated for a 6 p.m. tipoff. The conference schedule begins on Dec. 7, with the Huskies playing host to Saginaw Valley State.

All home and GLIAC games will be streamed on FloSports. With one subscription, Michigan Tech fans can watch all home and conference games in volleyball, basketball, football, soccer, and hockey. FloSports provides each subscriber access to all content and events by purchasing a monthly or yearly subscription. Subscriptions are offered in two different billing packages – monthly and annual. Discounts are available for students enrolled at GLIAC member and associate member institutions. You must subscribe with a .edu email address to be eligible. FloSports is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

