The Return of Mitch’s Misfits

Houghton, MICHIGAN (WJMN) – They’re considered one of the best student cheering sections in all of college hockey. Mitch’s Misfits set the bar when it comes to passion and dedication to their team.

“At our school hockey is the largest sport with the most amount of fans,” said Olivia Wery, the President of Mitch’s Misfits. “There are other schools where their student sections are formed by the school itself. We pride ourselves on being a student-run organization. We’re just a bunch of people who enjoy the game, we just enjoy hanging out, win or lose. We just enjoy having fun watching games, holding watch parties, enjoying each other’s company, and also enjoying the thrill of the game.”

The Misfits are a big part of what makes a Huskies home hockey game a one-of-a-kind experience.

“We bring an atmosphere and a level of intensity to the arena that fuels our players and it’s a privilege to be able to do that and hear compliments from people like the coach, players, and everyone like that and the community,” said Wery.

The Misfits are one of the most funded student organizations at Michigan Tech which allows them to travel in strong numbers to away games as well.

“It’s really inspiring to keep pushing and traveling farther,” said Wery. “There is a joke where we want to go to Alaska. It’s something that’s always been in the works. It’s just something that’s kind of been an ultimate goal. I don’t know if we’ll go in my reign, but it’s definitely something we want to set it up for future years. If they can get to it, then that’s something we want to be able to do.”

This upcoming season, the Misfits will be lead by Olivia Wery, who takes over as President. Her first experience with the organization came during her freshman year on a trip to North Dakota.

She says the Misfits have made a huge impact on her college experience and has helped her step outside of her comfort zone.

“At the game, we kept this level of energy that I have never seen before at any sporting events,” Said Wery. “There was only about 20-30 of us and we were able to out cheer the entire Ralph Engelstad Arena. I felt that was really amazing and it was something I found I wanted to be a part of. I got talking with people and just ever since then I’ve been really involved with the organization.”

Wery’s dedication to the organization is evident.

“I want to get to know people, I want to welcome people into the organization. I want to be someone that takes this organization to the next level and up the participation rates.”

Everyone is welcome to join. It’s as easy as just showing up to a game.

“You make some life-long bonds in this organization that I’ve already formed in these last two years,” said Wery. “It’s something that I feel like I’d miss a whole part of my college career if I wasn’t in this. Whether you’re new to hockey, you’ve played since you were little, or depending on how much you know the game, anyone can come and watch. Even if you’re just there on the off chance just hanging out for a good time, we would love to have you.”

