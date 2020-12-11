‘This is going to make us stronger’ – NMU Hockey announces return against Ferris State

Marquette, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan Hockey team is finally back on the ice practicing after completing a three-week team quarantine.

“Got the results back on Thursday, we were all negative. The Tuesday test, the PCR test, which is considered the gold standard on testing it’s like 99.8 percent accurate, came back negative on that test. Antigen tested on Thursday came back negative again. So we had two negative tests and got back on the ice yesterday with our team, and then we’re back today again. So, we’re getting back into it. Obviously, we had a long break, three weeks is a long time. So, we’re going to have to get the guys up and down the rink. We’re going to have to try and get our sticks back because our first game is coming quick,” said Grant Potulny, head coach for the NMU Hockey team.

The pause was hard for the Wildcats who had sit back and watch their opponents in action.

“Any team that has success, that has success at the end of the year, they go through adversity. That was tough for us. I told them, I said, ‘hey, there are very few teams in college hockey, will not be quarantined. At some point, everyone is going to go through it. There are going to be winners and losers out of this. There’s going to be teams that get stronger and teams that get fractured. I said: “This is going to make us stronger,’ said Potulny.

There will be no time to ease into things for the Wildcats. They will play a stretch of three games in four days, starting with Ferris State next Wednesday.

“I want players to play on their toes, I want them to make plays, and I want to play fast. Really, that’s kind of how we play anyway. So, maybe there will be some blips with conditioning and some of those things because there’s going to be three-game in four days, which is going to be tough. But, the adrenaline will be high, the excitement will be high,” said Potulny.

The biggest question for the Cats entering their first game: Can this team take the next step?

“We’ve made great strides. You know, second-second-third. The next steps, we’re not very far away. But, the next step is the hardest. Can we take that step? Can we consistently win very challenging road games? Can we consistently beat very good teams at home? You know, that’s what I’m looking for it’s time for our program to take the next step. We believe in the guys here. That’s the biggest question mark, you know, are we there? And again, you don’t know until you can measure yourself against other people,” said Potulny.

The puck drops for the game between NMU next Wednesday at 6pm ET at the Berry Events Center.

For more information visit: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/mice/2020-21/releases/20201211g1nv40

