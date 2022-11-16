MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team is set for their first two home games of the 2022-23 season followed by a quick turnaround with a trip downstate, as they will host the Minnesota Crookston Golden Eagles and the Concordia-St. Paul Golden Bears inside the Berry Events Center and round out the busy weekend with a trip to Hillsdale.

NMU will have back-to-back 7 p.m. home games on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, with Crookston and Concordia-St. Paul visiting Marquette. NMU will finish a three-game weekend with a trip to Hillsdale on Sunday, November 20 with tip-off at 1 p.m.

Thursday, November 17 – vs. Minnesota Crookston at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 18 – vs. Concordia-St. Paul at 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 20 – at Hillsdale at 1 p.m.

A Look at the Wildcats

The Wildcats are coming off a 2-0 start to the young season with a 100-93 win over McKendree University and a 73-60 win over Lewis University in the GLVC/GLIAC Challenge.

Preseason Player of the Year Max Bjorklund started the year red hot averaging 23.5 ppg between the two games, including 38 points against McKendree. Bjorklund also averaged 6.5 rpg.

Max Weisbrod finished the weekend averaging 13.5 ppg off the bench, including 18 points against Lewis, which was the team lead.

Dylan Kuehl averaged 13 ppg and 6 rpg on the weekend.

A Look at Minnesota Crookston

The Golden Eagles are coming off an 0-2 start with losses to Missouri Western State University and Northwest Missouri State University. Blaize Sagna is the teams leading scorer with 14 ppg while shooting 61% from the field. Chandler Meeks is averaging 11 ppg of the bench, while shooting 71% from the field. Xzavier Jones is averaging 10 ppg, 6 rpg.

A Look Concordia St.-Paul

The Golden Bears are coming off an 0-2 start with losses to Newman University and Rogers State University. Antwan Kimmons is averaging 23.5 ppg, while shooting 50% from the field. Kimmons is also averaging 4 rpg. Marcus Skeete is averaging 19 ppg, while shooting 50% from the field. Skeete is averaging 6.5 rpg.

A Look at Hillsdale

The Chargers are 4-0 on the season and sit at No. 16 in the country in the D2SIDA Poll. Hillsdale most recently picked up wins over a pair of GLIAC teams, beating Wayne State 66-64 and Saginaw Valley State 71-55. Three Chargers average double-figures per game, with Joe Reuter (13.8 ppg), Kyle Goessler (12.5 ppg), and Peter Kalthoff (11.3 ppg) leading the attack. Reuter also leads the team on the glass with 7.0 rpg and setting up his teammates, averaging 3.8 apg.