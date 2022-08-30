MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University football team is set to open the 2022 season this week.

The Wildcats open with a contest against McKendree University on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Preseason Polls

The NMU Football team was slotted fifth in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) preseason poll with 14 points.

All-GLIAC Returners

The Wildcats return six players who earned All-GLIAC honors a season ago.

Sophomore Will Borchert returns for his second season as the anchor of the Wildcat defense. Borchert earned All-GLIAC First Team honors last year as well as being named GLIAC Freshman of the Year. Borchert finished first in the conference in total tackles with 112.

Senior John McMullen and sophomore Wyatt Davis earned Second Team All-GLIAC. McMullen led the team in sacks last year with 8 which was good for second in the conference. Davis finished the year with 28 catches for 446 yards and 5 TD’s. Those were all first on the team last year.

Earning Honorable Mention last year were Senior Daniel Riser, Junior Drake Davis, and Senior Tyquan Cox. Riser was 10-14 on field goal attempts, and 23-25 on extra point attempts last year. Davis in his first year under center for the Wildcats led the team in rushing yards (315), rushing TD’s (5), passing yards (1580), and passing TD’s (11). Cox spent time as a running back and as a wide receiver, while also being the team’s kick returner. He led the team with 1141 all-purpose yards.

NMU vs McKendree

NMU holds a 2-1 record over the Bearcats. McKendree won the first meeting between the two back in 2018, while the Wildcats have won the past two meetings in 2019, and 2021.