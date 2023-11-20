HOUGHTON, Mich. – Michigan Tech men’s basketball sophomore guard Marcus Tomashek has been tabbed GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 2, the conference office announced Monday.

Tomashek, a native of Green Bay, Wisconsin, scored a career-high 33 points, 22 of which came in the second half, helping the Huskies defeat Missouri-St. Louis on Saturday (Nov. 18) at the SDC Gymnasium.

He shot 8-for-14 from the field (57.1 percent), 6-for-11 from 3-point (54.5 percent) and 11-for-12 from the free-throw line (91.7 percent). He is averaging 27 points per game through the first three games, which is fourth nationally and first in the GLIAC.

Tomashek and the Huskies travel to St. Cloud State on Tuesday, (Nov. 21) for a 7 p.m. tipoff